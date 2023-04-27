OUR POSITION: Florida’s focus on career and technical education is a move in the right direction and a much-needed addition to the state’s educational opportunities.
The cost of a four-year college education and the fact that bachelors degrees might not carry the weight they have in the past are good arguments for teens and others to rethink career choices. We’ve long supported vo-tech training as a less expensive path to success that can lead to high-paying salaries.
Florida’s legislative and education leadership gets it.
Last week it was announced the state will support the creation of 13 new career and technical education (CTE) curriculum programs for the next school year.
According to a press release, the programs will expand opportunities for high school and college-age students to pursue careers in workforce education. Gov. Ron DeSantis has made it a goal of his that Florida leads the nation in workforce education by 2030, according to the release.
Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz Jr. says the “first of its kind” program will allow students of various backgrounds to work toward a career in high-paying occupations that provide an alternative to four-year college degrees.
The program offers seven college credit certificates, three secondary programs, a career certificate, an associate in science degree and an adult education program.
Careers include public service, cyber security, control tower operators, data science jobs and machine learning among others. These are all job descriptions where those who complete the program will find ample opportunities to gain employment and earn a good salary.
“Just this past year, Florida was rated number one in talent attraction. This is in part owed to our education system’s ability to anticipate for emerging skills and talent needs,” said Florida Department of Education’s Dr. Henry Mack in the press release. “These programs are evidence that our schools and colleges are nimble, flexible, and eager to help guarantee Florida’s economic vitality and the mobility of our residents.”
The state is not shy about dedicating money to the programs. DeSantis gave Polk State College, Broward College, and Florida State College at Jacksonville $6.5 million last year to set up the Career Pathways for Public Service Initiative, a national model for students interested in public service and careers in government.
According to the press release, DeSantis has committed more than $5 billion for workforce education in Florida since 2019, while the Florida Department of Education has developed and maintained statewide CTE programs. In the current school year, there are record enrollments, with nearly 800,000 K-12 CTE students, more than 380,000 postsecondary CTE students, and over 17,000 registered apprentices.
We believe the swing toward vocational programs will only increase in the future.
Medical training, which may or may not be part of this particular program, is much needed. More nurses, more techs that can operate sophisticated equipment and other positions in the medical field are much needed.
And, of course, there are the vocational jobs that people are called upon to perform every day — like electricians, plumbers, heating and cooling technicians.
We would never devalue a four-year education and the potential for a successful career for those who choose that path. But that commitment — and that expense — is not best for everyone.
We applaud the Legislature and governor for their focus on programs that will present other opportunities to meet the needs of many others looking for the right career.
