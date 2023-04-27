OUR POSITION: Florida’s focus on career and technical education is a move in the right direction and a much-needed addition to the state’s educational opportunities.

The cost of a four-year college education and the fact that bachelors degrees might not carry the weight they have in the past are good arguments for teens and others to rethink career choices. We’ve long supported vo-tech training as a less expensive path to success that can lead to high-paying salaries.


   
