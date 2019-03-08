OUR POSITION: Renovation plans proceed at local attraction.
It is a frustratingly slow process, but the plan for revitalization of Warm Mineral Springs Park is continuing to move forward in a sensible direction.
North Port city commissioners refined their vision recently when they set priorities for an improved park, which includes the Springs pond, visitor buildings and surrounding 61 acres. The meeting was a review of a master plan developed by planners Kimley-Horn & Associates and the architectural firm Sweet Sparkman.
Anyone interested in the Springs redevelopment can go online to review the plan at the city’s website – www.cityofnorthport.com. Under Government, look for City Commission. Find Agendas/Minutes on the left, and Click Here for Current Meetings. Find the City Commission meeting of 2/26/2019 and, under Agendas, click on WMSP Draft Master Plan.
It’s worth a review. The maps and architect drawings give a good idea of the vision. There also are detailed descriptions of the existing buildings. In two words: Not good.
So it was that building renovation was the top priority on the commission’s list. For good reason. The old buildings, constructed in the 1950s under the design of the distinguished Sarasota architect Jack West, need to be completely renovated. It’s the big ticket item: The projected cost is $4.56 million.
As the consultants write in summation: “In general, it is envisioned that the buildings will require a ‘gut’ removal and replacement of all finishes, roofing, building systems and doors/windows. It is believed that the existing masonry walls, steel structure and steel-wood roof framing can remain with selective repair and replacement.”
Further, “It is believed that all mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems will require replacement.”
Big job. But these buildings are distinctive and of historical significance. The city is trying to get them listed on the National Register of Historic Places, which could expedite outside funding. We believe they’re worth it; the overhaul envisioned by the architects would make this stand out as an attraction.
Key to the new-look spa buildings is the Cyclorama, a round building with paintings of Juan Ponce de Leon’s travels in Florida. Well-known legend has it, the conquistador was looking for the “Fountain of Youth” in the New World and found it here at the warm springs in what someday was to become North Port.
More legend that truth — believe it or not! —but pish-posh to facts when there’s a good legend to be peddled. Actual fact or not, it makes for a good introduction to early North American history — and the conquistador did land in Charlotte Harbor and tour the area.
Beyond the buildings, one critical upgrade must be the water-septic system, which is woefully inadequate. Expensive again, but if a special legislative funding request does not come through the city obviously needs to bite the bullet and install water and sewer as soon as possible.
One more thing: The overall price tag for all improvements — a pavilion, landscaping, hiking trails — is nearly $19 million. The city has $450,000 in this year’s budget and $750,000 already set aside, and it makes roughly $300,000-$400,000 annually from the operation. But it needs a lot more. City officials will need to come up with creative ways to increase revenues to implement their vision.
