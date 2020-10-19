Democrat Lisa Storstrom says she entered the race for James Buchanan’s District 74 seat in the Florida House because she fears for our environment.
“I am an environmentalist,” she told the Sun’s editorial board. “James got an F on his report card for votes he made that had to do with environmental issues and workers’ rights.
“I want to keep our water clean,” Storstrom said.
A former teacher, who moved to South Venice from Sarasota because she said the beaches are cleaner, now teaches yoga, focusing on people with special needs.
She has a long list of issues she wants to address if she is elected to the House.
“I want to make sure people get paid a living wage. I would advocate $15 an hour . . .
“Housing is so expensive people need to make more. If I am elected I will make sure people who work a 40-hour week can afford to live in a decent home. I don’t believe the Legislature has properly dealt with affordable housing.
“Republicans have no plan for COVID-19. And, they are squashing people’s right to protest and free speech.”
Storstrom said it’s possible for Democrats and Republicans to work together and she wants that to happen.
“I am willing to work long hours and negotiate agreements,” she said. “I would remind Republicans we are working for the people.”
She said she has some issues with gun control too.
“I don’t think teenagers should be able to order guns from home,” she said. “And I think we need to have background checks for a criminal record for anyone who buys assault weapons.”
She went on to say there is too much development in Southwest Florida and it’s hurting our wetlands and wildlife. She also said she understands the state budget will need to be cut because of the pandemic, but she does not want to see any money cut from education.
Buchanan was a political rookie when he won his first term in the House. In an interview with the Sun’s editorial board it was obvious he has learned and grown from his experience in Tallahassee.
“I think we had a great year,” he said of the past session. “We got a bipartisan water quality bill funded and (Gov.) DeSantis said it was something we needed.
“I’ve been able to bring back about $6.5 million in appropriations for the area.”
Buchanan said there was a $3 million package for workforce development among that money.
He sponsored several bills this past year and, while few were passed, he believes he will have better luck this year when he brings them back. One of the bills he favored that did pass was one that requires individuals to get an estimate on the cost of hospitalization and treatment before they go into the hospital. He was also pleased with legislation that gave teachers a raise and school choice.
He was also able to help shepherd through a bill to allow school districts to build needed facilities. In the past, state money was reserved for other expenses and not for construction of new schools or other facilities.
When it comes to the pandemic and the Legislature’s response, he said no one saw how big the problem would become.
“I do give our assisted living facilities a lot of credit for rules on visitation that saved a lot of lives,” he said. “I give them an A for that.
“So much went into decisions (we had to make). My heart goes out to so many restaurants and businesses here and across the nation. I think now people are better educated about the coronavirus. We know what folks are at higher risk who need to weigh their decisions on activities.”
There are some areas he wants to focus on in the Legislature.
“I think the state has to help with mental health and drug abuse,” he said. “We made some progress but we’re not where we need to be.”
He disputed his opponent’s charge of him receiving an F for environmental work.
“That’s ridiculous. If you look at the bills I co-sponsored as far as water and so on . . .I’m just not sure what they could have been referring to.”
He said he favored a tax holiday bill to help local businesses and will again try for a new homestead bill to help those with property in two states and also try to reform medical billing.
We’re glad Storstrom is running for office. Her agenda is well grounded and she forces her opponent to address key issues.
We like the growth and grasp of the issues Buchanan showed. He appears to have learned much the past two years.
We recommend James Buchanan for the District 74 seat in the Florida House.
