Charlotte and Sarasota counties have done well on vaccinations in most age groups, but our kids are still a target of the coronavirus and DeSoto County still needs to improve its numbers.
Too many people, relieved that masks are no longer required in many gatherings and major retailers, believe the pandemic is over. It’s not.
We still have people dying in our local hospitals. We still have infections and those infections are occurring more regularly among our young people. Maybe that’s because of the false assumption the coronavirus won’t hurt teens and kids. And it’s true there is evidence younger people don’t face the same acute symptoms as their parents and grandparents.
But they can still get sick. And there are numerous examples of young people dying from the virus.
An even more important thing for our younger population to consider is they could become infected and take it home to parents or grandparents who may not have received the vaccine.
Some states are resorting to lotteries with million-dollar prizes to get people vaccinated. That’s how important it is.
A week ago, 62% of all the residents in Sarasota County had been vaccinated. Charlotte County had seen just a hair under 62% vaccinated. Those are good numbers, but we’d like to see them higher. We bet the 38% or so who are not vaccinated are people under 20. Eight cases of the virus were reported in Charlotte County schools that week and nine cases in South Sarasota County.
In DeSoto County, those numbers are not so good with only 37% of the population vaccinated.
We doubt we’ll see Florida offer a million-dollar lottery to get people to sign up for a shot. But consider any reluctance to take a shot as entering another kind of lottery — one to retain your health, maybe even your life.
Recent research shows evidence the vaccine will protect a person indefinitely. So, as the last significant push to get people vaccinated plays out, if you have not been vaccinated, do it now. Do it so the entire country can return to normal and you and your family will feel safe.
