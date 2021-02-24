OUR POSITION: Florida’s Legislature is looking at its budget and facing a no-win situation in trying to figure out how to fix the ailing prison system with less money to spend.
There is no way to fix Florida’s long-neglected prison system short of tearing them all down and starting over with better facilities and a completely new, better-paid staff. That’s the simple, pie-in-the-sky solution.
In the real world, the fix is one of the most challenging issues facing Florida’s Legislature.
Florida’s prison system — third largest in the nation — has a $2.8 billion budget. Yet, its facilities are crumbling, corrections officer sign on and are gone for better jobs in months, inmates are not getting the counseling they need to return to society and COVID-19 looms as a potential killer.
In other words, it’s a mess.
Last year, Department of Corrections Secretary Mark Inch was somewhat successful in getting the Legislature to increase funding so corrections officers would not have to work 12-hour shifts. The long hours were blamed for poor performance by guards who were fatigued and for them fleeing for better pay and shorter hours in county and city police forces and jails.
Only 17 prisons were funded for a new 8.5-hour shift as an experiment. The early returns don’t look good. To start with, the prison system’s overtime costs climbed from $80 million in 2019 to $88 million in 2020 even with the reduction in hours at 17 facilities, according to the News Service of Florida.
And, the flood of officers leaving for other law enforcement jobs — sometimes as soon as their training is complete — has not slowed down. According to the News Service of Florida, 42% of new employees left Corrections Department jobs within 12 months of being hired.
The issues with the prisons is nothing new. It is tiresome to point fingers because there are so many places to point. Lawmakers have historically underfunded prisons in Florida. People in charge of prisons have failed to champion their cause and allowed corrections officers to abuse prisoners — nowhere worse than Lowell Correctional Institution where officers have been accused of raping and sexually abusing the female population.
We’ve seen our own prisoner abuse here at Charlotte Correctional Institution when Matthew Walker was beaten to death by guards who were never indicted or punished for their actions.
On top of the lack of discipline for officers, there has been a history of low pay and failure to keep prisons safe and healthy. We wrote a year ago about prisons where there sometimes was no heat in the cold months and where plumbing was rotting away.
And, there is the problem with counseling programs that were dropped for budget concerns. Those programs were credited with helping prisoners return to a normal life on the outside and reducing the chances they would end up back in prison.
So what’s the answer?
That is easy to see but difficult to enact. Officers need a pay raise. Their union is pushing for a hazardous pay rate. We also need to better maintain our prisons and update many of them. Consolidations — an idea lawmakers have rejected — might be a way to get rid of the worst prisons. Bringing back the counseling programs and other programs that would help prisoners’ with self-esteem and give them some hope would be good. Better training and a regimen for corrections officers to instill some pride in their work would be beneficial. A better system to prevent drugs and contraband from getting into prisons — a difficult yet needed protocol — would be great.
Florida has a lot of work to do and no money to pay for it. Like we said, there are no easy fixes. Yet fixes are needed.
