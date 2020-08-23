OUR POSITION: Businesses continue to suffer with the COVID-19 pandemic’s economic impact and there’s little help in sight.
Help!
That’s what so many businesses — especially the small, mom-and-pops — might be screaming. The problem is, there is little to no help coming.
The federal Paycheck Protection Program loans have been pretty much exhausted. And, while there is still some local money available through the CARES program, not many businesses will be able to turn things around on the amount they might qualify for.
So what happens next? With customers still hesitant to go out and shop or eat and predictions for the snowbird season somewhat dire, the prospects of a comeback anytime soon are gloomy at best.
“If I had a Genie in a bottle, I don’t know if he could come up with the answer,” said Charlotte County Chamber of Commerce head Terri Ashley.
“People need cash flow,” Ashley said. “But we are still in an emergency situation. We have never had anything like this last this long.”
The one source of help that is hanging out there is the CARES money doled out by the state. Charlotte County has about $40 million and Sarasota County about $75 million in CARES funding — not all of which will go to businesses. But some businesses that qualify can get up to $30,000 to help pay employees, pay back rent and make up for losses during the pandemic.
Dave Gammon, Charlotte County economical development director, said some of the requirements to get that money likely handcuffed local businesses to the point that only a dozen or so applied for the funds when they came available a week or two ago.
“I think the commissioners may want to go back and eliminate some of the stipulations — like not giving money to a business that is based here but whose owner may live in North Port or Lee County,” he said.
Even that money won’t go far though, and the chances of more money from the federal or state governments is slim to none.
U.S. Rep. Greg Steube, R-Florida, told a gathering in DeSoto County recently not to expect any more CARES money from Washington. State Rep. Michael Grant, R-Port Charlotte, had the same message — citing the state’s revenue shortfall that is about to come home to roost.
“We are going to be short billions from our proposed budget,” Grant said. “I’m just speculating, but I believe the new leadership (in the state Legislature) will call a special session after the November election to deal with stuff related to the pandemic.
“I can’t imagine we will go into the next spring session with that big a hole in the budget knowing it’s our duty to balance the budget.”
Grant, a business owner himself, said he feels for the small businesses that are hurting.
“We will be faced with coming up with money for businesses or using it for Medicaid and education,” Grant suggested.
“Every generation has its crisis,” he said. “I just read a book about how the British dealt with World War II and the blitz. Nothing is easy.
“I tell people as bad as it is, it could be worth it. We will get a lot of scientific research and learn from our mistakes that will pay dividends years from now.”
Perhaps that perspective is what we have to hold onto for now.
