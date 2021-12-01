State Sen. Joe Gruters, R-Sarasota, is a favorite of ours, but we’re disappointed he agreed to carry water for the Republican party in its continued power grab and attack on home rule.
Gruters, chairman of the Florida Republican Party who represents Sarasota and Charlotte counties in the state Senate, has filed a bill to place a constitutional amendment regarding recalls on the November 2022 general election ballot.
What the bill would do is place more county officials in line to be recalled by the public if anyone decides they do not agree with their performance. Right now, state law regarding the recall of local elected officials applies to only 22 counties with a charter form of government — both Charlotte and Sarasota counties have charters.
The proposed new law would put the fate of not only locally elected commissioners in jeopardy but also constitutional officers like the sheriff and supervisor of elections.
Recalls now are rare. In most county charters, the rules for recall are spelled out and could include a given number of signatures required, a petition and a list of grounds for recall.
Gruters’ proposed amendment would add a new section to Article 8 of the Florida Constitution allowing for the Legislature to provide by general law for the recall of all county officials and commissioners, something the current recall statute doesn’t provide for. If voters approve this bill in 2022, it could mean — just as an example — council members in Key West who angered the Legislature over their stubborn resolve to limit cruise ship dockings, could face recall.
It should be noted the proposed law does not apply to the governor or members of the Legislatures.
We see no reason for this bill other than for it to be used as a hammer over cities and counties that don’t play nice with the Legislature.
