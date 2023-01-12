OUR POSITION: Punta Gorda officials could have easily avoided the criticism from some residents who claim they did not know the deadline for having Hurricane Ian debris by the curb.
Punta Gorda City Manager Greg Murray has been a good example of organization and communication since he took over the job a couple of years ago. That’s why we’re surprised about the city’s failure to adequately inform its citizens on the deadline for Hurricane Ian debris being picked up.
According to the complainants and others our reporters have talked to, it was an error in judgment that could easily have been avoided.
If you missed The Daily Sun’s story, Brian Rommel has been furious with the city because he missed the Nov. 20 deadline for having his tree limbs and other debris by the curb. Now he, and others we understand, will have to pay a fine or pay to have the debris removed themselves. Neither alternative sits well with him.
Rommel said he never saw a notice the city said it posted on its website and sent out on Twitter and Facebook. And, on Nov. 18, the city sent a press release on its website reminding residents of the deadline.
The problem is taking for granted how many people are proficient at using a computer and how many people look to the internet for local news.
A belief that posting notices on the internet is the best way to reach the public is shortsighted. Punta Gorda was wrong to assume people look at the city’s website, Twitter and Facebook.
While social media is popular, there are hundreds who either ignore it for their own reasons, don’t own a computer or laptop, just don’t have the time to look things like that up or are not comfortable enough with a computer and know how to look things up. It’s not something they have become accustomed to needing to do.
The Daily Sun and other publications print notices from local governments free as a subscriber service. Our reporters and editors did not see a press release from the city about a Nov. 20 deadline until Nov. 18. The city says it had made it clear the deadline was even extended to Nov. 20.
The county made numerous references to its Dec. 31 deadline both in the county administrator’s weekly column we publish and through press releases we received. And that was part of the problem.
Rommel said he saw the county’s deadline and assumed it would be the same for the city. That, of course, was a mistake on his part. But he had no other information to go by.
A requirement to have internet access should not be the determining factor in keeping up with what’s going on in your community. Having to learn where to look and scroll deep into pages of city/county business to find out if that multi-million-dollar housing development is truly being considered for your neighborhood — and when the local city council or county commission will vote on it — is not feasible.
The Daily Sun, of course, tries its best to do our job of covering government meetings and informing our readers about news that matters to them.
And, we’ll keep doing our job as best we can. Because it’s just a fact that not everyone reads the internet.
