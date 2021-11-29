That’s the case recently when a bunch of middle schoolers in Englewood decided they wanted to help classmates who were less fortunate.
Patrick Kloss, 15, started the ball rolling after he began thinking about a program for elementary school kids that provided them with backpacks full of food. That program was started long ago to help kids who sometimes were not able to get three square meals a day for one reason or another.
But, when those same students graduated to middle school, there was no program to help them. Kloss said nobody should have to worry about food, especially on weekends when there is no school.
Kloss worked through the L.A. Ainger Interact Club and found willing partners in the Rotary Club of Englewood and the Rotonda West Woman’s club. Together, the students and Rotary members began a food pantry at the school and the Rotonda West women pledged to help keep it stocked.
Donations of nonperishable foods (pop-top cans or pouches), peanut butter, jelly, soups, juice boxes and snacks can be dropped off at L.A. Ainger Middle School, 245 Cougar Way, Rotonda West, during school hours by anyone who wants to help with the project.
In a Daily Sun story last week, Ken Brennen, a longtime Rotary member, said he’s impressed with Kloss.
“Patrick was very active last year during the pandemic, he didn’t let anything stop him,” Brennen said. “He’s also in the Cub Scouts. He’s got a good heart. He’s a good person.”
Kudos to Kloss, members of the Interact Club, the Rotarians and Rotonda West women. They saw a need and stepped up.
