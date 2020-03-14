Everyone should soon receive a form in the mail from the Census Bureau. When you do, open it, fill it out and send it back. It is the law.
An accurate census is necessary every 10 years to determine a myriad of decisions. The census decides how many representatives in Congress each state is allowed. The census also plays a key role in how much money the federal government allots to states for various health, food and other programs.
David Morris writes a good column in Sunday’s newspaper about how important it is to fill out the census form and how to be careful you do not fall for a scam.
He points out that if you fail to respond you could be fined up to $100. And if you “willfully” give a false answer you can be fined up to $500. That’s enough to confirm this is serious business.
As with anything nowadays, there are people who will try to take advantage of the census and the fact each home in America must participate. They will fish for trusting people who might fall for any number of scams to obtain personal information from you.
Many readers will receive a letter urging you to go online to respond to census questions. Others will receive a paper questionnaire in the mail.
Morris writes that if there is any question the mail you receive is really from the Census Bureau you can feel confident if the return address from Jeffersonville, Indiana. To make you feel even better you can find a copy of the invitation letter and the actual questionnaire online at https://2020census.gov/en/about-questions.html.
This happens every 10 years. There are only a very few questions and no one will ask about your finances or ask for your social security number. It’s a five-minute task. Just do it.
