OUR POSITION: Charlotte County commissioners will have an opportunity to pass a blanket ban on phosphate mining and production next month and we see nothing wrong with that action, needed or not.
Our much-respected State Sen. Ben Albritton, R-Wauchula, says Charlotte County’s proposed ban on phosphate mining and production is pointless.
We understand his reaction. First of all, Albritton comes from and represents an area where phosphate mining has shouldered the local economy for decades. And, he knows fertilizer and products that are produced are needed to feed Americans. And, finally, Mosaic owns only 65 acres of land in Charlotte County that it plans to use for mitigation in the future.
Still, supported by steady protests from citizens, Charlotte County’s Planning and Zoning Advisory Board voted unanimously this week to pass a countywide ban on phosphate mining and production. That would change the county’s zoning laws, so the proposal must now go before county commissioners, probably in January, for a final vote.
Opponents of the phosphate industry were giddy while Mosaic officials were, perhaps offended is the best word.
“This is one of the best things that has happened to Charlotte County in years, gentlemen,” Punta Gorda resident Tim Ritchie said at Tuesdays’ meeting.
Ritchie is one of the organizers of a group called March Against Mosaic that plans regular marches across the bridges over the Peace River in Charlotte Harbor/Punta Gorda to protest mining. Their concern is that mining operations don’t do enough to prevent leaks from their operations and can contaminate the Peace River, our source of drinking water. It is a debate that has raged for decades along the coast where development is on fire compared to inland areas where farming and mining are more common.
Mosaic spokesperson Jackie Barron agreed with Albritton that any law in Charlotte County is not necessary and didn’t mind saying so.
“Fixed manufacturing facilities, which include gypstacks, sit nearly two hours north of Charlotte County. The county does not have a significant phosphate reserve,” Barron said.
“The whole move by the county is an unfortunate waste of time. The overture creates more theater than addressing actual, local challenges. It is an indirect attack on the 3,000 essential workers helping to ensure a domestic source of fertilizer exists so this country isn’t reliant on other countries for its food. And it’s an insult to the tens of thousands whose businesses depend on the Florida Phosphate Industry for their livelihood but again, at the end of the day, it doesn’t actually matter.”
Barron also reminded us of the economic good Mosaic does, including:
• $446 million in payroll
• $448 million in capital expenditures
• $39 million in land reclamation
• $30 million in county tangible and real estate taxes
• $36 million in state severance and sales taxes
• $743,000 to United Way organizations in Florida
As phosphate mining has moved further south and west in Florida, the difficulties with the terrain have made digging for the phosphate more of a challenge. That, along with the small portion of land owned in Charlotte County, make it less likely anyone would ever mine here.
We see no reasonable threat of phosphate mining in Charlotte County. But, if passing a ban on the practice gives citizens and commissioners a sense of security we see no reason why passing a law should be so upsetting.
We believe, and have said in the past, Mosaic has made huge strides to mine safely. The company spends a lot of money on oversight of its operations. But no one can ever 100% guarantee there won’t be accidents — Mother Nature accidents or human error accidents.
Passing a ban won’t hurt anyone.
