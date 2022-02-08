The Florida Legislature is considering another assault on the public’s right to know by looking at a bill to keep the names of children who die in domestic violence cases a secret.
The bill was born from an incident in Tallahassee when a mother wanted to deny any information to the public or media about the deaths of her sons, who were fatally shot by her estranged husband.
Information on deaths under these circumstances is available now through autopsies which can be released to anyone who requests a copy under the state’s public records law.
Bills HB 1513 by Rep. Charles ‘’Chuck’’ Clemons, R-Jonesville, and SB 1550 by Sen. Keith Perry, R-Gainesville would deny public access to autopsies of children under the age of 18 killed in domestic violence cases. Legislative panels advanced both bills unanimously last week in separate hearings.
The mother’s lawyer requested in August that the media not publish details about the boys’ deaths taken from autopsy reports because it would be “too upsetting.”
Rep. Andrew Learned, D-Riverview, asked whether the same restrictions on autopsies should apply to victims in school shootings or other crimes. Clemons said the bill was trying to focus narrowly on one circumstance of violence.
Keeping these details secret in domestic violence cases satisfies the mother of these victims but a bill should not be made to change the law for that reason. To do so would limit the ability to oversee investigations of domestic violence, according to Virginia Hamrick, a lawyer with the Florida First Amendment Foundation.
We sympathize with the distraught mother in this case. But there is no reason to pass a new law that covers so much ground and erodes the state’s open records laws.
