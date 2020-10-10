Political newcomer Katherine Norman could not have picked a tougher opponent to begin her political career.
The Sarasota Democrat will take on incumbent Joe Gruters, head of the Florida Republican party, on Nov. 3 for his District 23 seat in the Florida Senate. Gruters’ huge financial advantage — he’s raised nearly $300,000 for his campaign — doesn’t make it any easier for Norman, a mother of two who works from home.
But Norman is unfazed and passionate about her campaign. She says the Republican stranglehold on Tallahassee and in Congress has been bad for those with moderate incomes and especially damaging to the environment. She said if she is elected she will focus on helping those who need it most, fighting the coronavirus outbreak with a logical approach and stopping the pillaging of Florida’s environment.
“The environment is my focus,” Norman told the Sun editorial board. “I got involved after finding out there is just not a lot of oversight. I care about the (potential) problems with Mosaic and the issues with their site in Mulberry.
“The rate of asthma in Sarasota (is too high) especially in areas of poverty,” she said. “There is stuff blowing off construction piles into homes. Then there’s the red tide in 2016. I went to Tallahassee to see what was going on. I know we can do more to monitor our waterways and so on.”
Norman said people need a choice rather than always electing a Republican. She said the only bills considered in the Florida Legislature are those sponsored by Republicans.
“I think (Gruters) was planning on operating under the radar,” she said of her decision to challenge the incumbent. She said Gruters has used inflammatory language in his ads and an anti-immigration bill he favored.
“Republicans have demonized human rights. I see a lack of compassion,” she said. “And Gruters is taking his cue from the national party and President Trump.”
Gruters calls Norman a “go-getter” and appreciates the “punches” she keeps throwing at him on social media. But, he said, she is not well funded and a neophyte in politics.
Gruters lauded the fact he passed 22 bills during his first two years in the Florida Senate. He was most proud of the bill outlawing so-called sanctuary cities in Florida.
He touted his environmental record by pointing to the water quality bill he helped pass and the hike in fines polluters must pay. He talked about the millions of dollars the Legislature awarded Mote Marine to study red tide.
“Water is the lifeblood of Florida,” he said. “I will continue to push policies to protect the environment and water quality.”
Gruters said one important bill few talk about is one designed to make Florida more resilient by burying almost all the power lines in the next 20 years. “Power companies have to go before the Public Service Commission with their plans to bury these feeder lines,” he said. “Everyone wins on this one.”
The Sarasota senator also argued he can work with Democrats by saying he heard twice as many Democrat bills in his committee than any other Senate committee. “(Democrats) will tell you I was fair. I did some horse trading.
“I don’t need to get everything I want. I vote in the best interest of my community.”
Gruters said his focus in the next two years, if he wins, will be on water quality and passing a bill that will eliminate some concerns on so-called dark money by not allowing campaign funds to be transferred from one political action committee to another.
We admire Norman’s courage and passion and agree on her priorities. Gruters, however, strikes us as a moderate who can get things done in Tallahassee for his constituents and who can be a voice for reason in the Republican-dominated capital.
We recommend Joe Gruters for Senate District 23.
