In North Port, three men are running for the city’s District 1 seat that Commissioner Vanessa Carusone is leaving open as she terms out.
David Innotti, Richard Suggs and Nicholas Trolli — all North Port businessmen — have made for an interesting three-man, nonpartisan race. All have contributed to the community as volunteers on civic boards. All three have families rooted in the community. Each say North Port could be run better fiscally and needs a better vision for mapping its future.
North Port’s primary election is Aug. 18, and early voting has begun in Sarasota County. If one of the three candidates gets 50% plus one vote, he will win the seat. If no one gets 50%, the top two finishers will go on to the Nov. 3 general election.
Iannotti is a regional account manager for a Sarasota firm and has a background in sales and technology. He serves on North Port’s Beautification & Tree-Scenic Highway Advisory Board. He wants to see the city develop economic and employment opportunities that bring jobs while diversifying the tax base. He says the city’s tree protection ordinance could be better at preserving standing trees and preventing the clear-cutting of residential lots each time a new home is started.
Suggs, who co-owns a tax-accounting firm, has served as chair of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce Business and Economic Development Committee, and also with the city’s Community Economic Development Advisory Board. He’s also on the board of directors for the nonprofit Community Broadband Radio Association, and you may have heard his Southwest Florida Live program on WKDW 97.5 FM. He wants to attract businesses to the community by setting up commerce parks, health-care facilities, high-speed internet, water, sewer and roads.
Trolli is an agent with a financial services company, but many people know him for portraying Santa Claus in parades and personal appearances, a passion around which he built a family entertainment business. He has chaired the city’s Utilities and Planning and Zoning advisory boards. He’s also been a leader in the Republican Party, and has previously run for a seat on the City Commission and the Florida Legislature. He wants the city to find businesses that can bring more jobs and says he will work for better relationships with Sarasota County and the state.
We thank these three men for running and conducting straight-forward campaigns. We thank them as well for their commitment to the North Port community and for stepping up and volunteering to make it a better place. Each of these men could do a fine job as a city commissioner.
In this race, we feel Richard Suggs has a little more experience and a slight edge in qualifications. His volunteer work with the chamber and city have also made him familiar with the city’s comprehensive plan and unified land development code. His knowledge of the inner workings of the city, as well as his lifetime experience with a budget spreadsheet, are a combination that would make him a welcome addition to the City Commission.
We recommend Richard Suggs for the North Port District 1 seat.
