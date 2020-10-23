In North Port, two men are running for the District 1 City Commission seat to replace Commissioner Vanessa Carusone who terms out.
In the Aug. 18 primary election, David Iannotti collected nearly 46% of the vote, while Richard Suggs finished with just over 28%. Nicholas Trolli pulled in 26.3% and was eliminated from the three-person, nonpartisan race.
As we wrote prior to the primary, Iannotti and Suggs have both contributed to the community as volunteers on civic boards and have families rooted in the community. They both say North Port could be run better fiscally and needs a better vision for mapping its future.
Iannotti is a regional account manager for a Sarasota firm and has a background in sales and technology. He serves on North Port’s Beautification & Tree-Scenic Highway Advisory Board. He wants to see the city develop economic and employment opportunities that bring jobs while diversifying the tax base. He says the city’s tree protection ordinance could be better at preserving standing trees and preventing the clear-cutting of residential lots each time a new home is started.
Suggs, who co-owns a tax-accounting firm, has served as chair of the North Port Area Chamber of Commerce Business and Economic Development Committee, and also with the city’s Community Economic Development Advisory Board. He’s also on the board of directors for the nonprofit Community Broadband Radio Association, and hosts the Southwest Florida Live program on WKDW 97.5 FM. He wants to attract businesses to the community by setting up commerce parks, health-care facilities, high-speed internet, water, sewer and roads.
As we wrote in August, we thank these men for running and conducting straight-forward campaigns and for their commitment to the community. Either could do a fine job.
In this race, we feel Suggs has a little more experience and a slight edge in qualifications. His volunteer work with the chamber and city have also made him familiar with the city’s comprehensive plan and unified land development code. His knowledge of the inner workings of the city, as well as his lifetime experience with a budget spreadsheet would make him a welcome addition to the City Commission.
We recommend Richard Suggs for the North Port District 1 seat.
