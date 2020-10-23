In North Port’s City Commission race for District 2, political newcomer Barbara Langdon is facing off against former commissioner Jackie Moore.
The two women are running for a seat being vacated by one-term Commissioner Christopher Hanks, who lost in his bid for a seat on the Sarasota County Commission in the Aug. 18 primary election.
The primary race was an interesting one for this particular North Port seat. When votes were counted, Moore got the most, with 5,139 (39.4%), but only four votes separated Langdon and Cheryl Cook for second- and third-place. After the recount by Elections Supervisor Ron Turner, Langdon had won by one vote, 3,954 to 3,953.
Moore has the advantage of prior experience on the City Commission. Following 33 years in corporate telecommunications with what’s now AT&T, Moore became an independent human potential consultant with her company, The Power and Light Company in 2002. She served on the City Commission and as mayor from 2014 to 2016, representing District 4, but after the city redistricted, she lost to Hanks in 2016. Moore says she wants to unify the community and wants to see North Port’s natural environment thrive.
Langdon, a native of Boston, is a graduate of Simmons College, Boston University and Northeastern University, and has a degree in city planning. She owns a digital marketing consulting firm, Market Momentum. She organized North Port Forward, a citizen’s organization, and served on the city’s Community Economic Development Advisory Board. She is communications chair of the North Port Republican Club and a board member of the North Port Economic Development Corp. She volunteers as a mentor with Score Manasota and Score Port Charlotte, aiding business people.
As we wrote before the primary, we applaud Cook and Moore for their service on the North Port City Commission and all they have done for the city. We also believe Langdon has the best chance to bring a fresh approach to the city at a time when it is needed. She is well-versed in city planning, and has a strong business background and is an excellent communicator.
We recommend Barbara Langdon for North Port City Commission District 2.
