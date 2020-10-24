In the North Port City Commission District 3 race, current commissioner and mayor Debbie McDowell is facing a challenge by Jerry Nicastro in his second bid for a City Commission seat.
McDowell is a first-term incumbent who has served on the City Commission for four years. Her fellow commissioners chose her as mayor last year. It’s mainly a ceremonial position, but also carries the job of chairman of the board who is in charge of running commission meetings.
McDowell is from the Chicago area and moved to North Port 28 years ago. She has been an office manager and part-time server. She first ventured into local politics when a Dollar General store was proposed for Price Boulevard, near her home. She said she realized at that time the city had few requirements for builders to do anything special to fit into a residential neighborhood. She decided to run for a seat on the board, beating Andrew Sias in 2016.
During her time as mayor, McDowell has faced her share of adversity. Most recently, she has been sued by a group of residents in the West Villages subdivision who are attempting to de-annex from the city of North Port. They are accusing her of listening in on a conference call strategy session. She was also at the losing end of a 3-2 vote last month to keep City Manager Pete Lear in his job, following a consultant’s report that detailed the city’s top employee’s affair with a subordinate. McDowell still says the city manager needs to go.
Nicastro ran for the Florida House District 74 in 2016, and lost to Manny Lopez in the Democratic Primary. A few months later, he announced his candidacy for City Commission, losing in a three-way race to Jill Luke and Pete Emrich, both of whom won seats on the commission following redistricting. Both Luke and Emrich are serving on the current commission.
Nicastro grew up in the Boston area and has lived in North Port for almost 20 years. He owns a process serving company that works with the court system, and has owned a travel agency, Nicastro Travel. He has a degree in criminal justice and a doctorate from Taft University. He also volunteers for several organizations, including the Guardian Ad Litem program as an advocate for children in court proceedings.
He is an active Kiwanian in North Port and is active in the Knights of Columbus at St. Maximillian Kolbe. He has volunteered to serve on North Port’s Medical Task Force and is on the North Port Planning and Zoning Advisory Board.
We commend Nicastro for what he has done in the community. He supports various causes, keeps his campaigning to the issues and is an all-around nice guy.
McDowell has had four years in office to learn how the city works. She has demonstrated that she studies the background information included in agenda packets. She asks plenty of questions of staff members, and communicates her actions and her thinking on decisions back to her constituents. Each year, she learns more, especially this year as she’s had to preside over some contentious meetings. We don’t see a good reason to change commissioners for this district.
