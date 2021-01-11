OUR POSITION: It’s time for North Port city commissioners to get serious about ending their meetings a little earlier.
The length of North Port City Commission meetings is almost legendary.
For years citizens, and even commissioners, have complained about long, drawn-out affairs that sometimes spill into the next day. According to a story in The Daily Sun by Craig Garrett, one meeting actually took 15 hours, counting breaks.
Commissioners have addressed the problem in the past. They have changed the start time of meetings and tried different guidelines to try to speed things up — all to no avail. Maybe people in North Port just like to talk more than others.
Regardless of the reasons, city commissioners felt strongly enough that something needed to change to ask the city manager to do a seven-city study of meeting times.
The study — which looked at cities like Homestead, Bradenton, Palm Coast and Sunrise — showed that Fort Myers took the longest on meetings with a total of 77.5 hours for the year. While that doesn’t seem particularly burdensome, North Port took about twice that long for its meetings.
Looking at agenda items gives a clue to the lengthy meeting history. North Port had 679 items on its agendas while Fort Myers — a larger city and larger commission — had 738. But other cities more akin to North Port’s size, had less than 200 items and meetings that averaged about two hours.
New Mayor Jill Luke is taking a stab at shortening meeting times. She has trimmed meetings from up to four a week to three — one of them a short Thursday session for awards and commendations.
There have been allegations tossed back and forth among commissioners blaming each other for being too “chatty.” Garrett’s story mentioned the friction between former mayor Chris Hanks and Debbie McDowell. Hanks instituted an eight-minute limit on commission members discussing a topic. Luke is taking the same approach but allowing 10 minutes for discussion. That has already been challenged, according to The Daily Sun’s story when McDowell failed to meet her limit.
It all seems a little trivial but there are implications to meetings that stretch into the late night hours. First, of course, is the ability to draw the public to attend meetings and offer feedback. If you have to wait until 11 p.m. for your agenda item to be dealt with it might discourage you, a citizen, from coming back.
And, let’s be honest, five- and six-hour meetings can be a little boring and test the stamina of commission members.
We don’t want to come off as telling North Port commissioners how to do their job. We might suggest, however, the possibility of limiting the agenda by pushing more items that don’t appear to be controversial, or need much public discussion, to the consent agenda. That would include a list of commission business items which can be addressed in a couple of minutes. Commissioners, of course, are able to pull items off that agenda if they feel there is a need.
There are other possible solutions — including a more drastic idea of adding another weekly meeting.
We’re sure commissioners will be able to self-discipline themselves and come up with solutions that can make the experience of attending a meeting more pleasant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.