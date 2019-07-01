OUR POSITION: Enough foot-dragging. Sarasota Memorial needs to move forward with planning for a southern hospital, or an alternative option must be found.
In a recent column in the Sun, longtime North Port health care advocate Sam George did an excellent job providing a historical perspective and outlining an approach that would bring a hospital to his under-served community.
Start with the fact that North Port is the largest city in Sarasota County. It lacks a full-service hospital for its 70,000-plus residents. It is, reportedly, the largest city in Florida without a full-service hospital.
As George noted, 15 years ago the argument against was that North Port had neither the infrastructure nor critical mass of population for a full-scale hospital. That was when the population was 30,000 (at the time, a considerable spike from 10 years before). Nearby competing hospitals — in Port Charlotte, Venice and Englewood — also opposed efforts to encroach on their turf, so the politics, tied into the state’s regulatory process, was difficult.
Sarasota Memorial Hospital eventually began to respond to entreaties from local leaders. That was the appropriate, responsible thing to do, since SMH is a public hospital system, run by an elected board. Property owners pay taxes to support its operation and relieve the burden of indigent care. North Port taxpayers contribute as any others in the county, yet the hospital near downtown Sarasota is farthest away and most inconvenient to them.
Sarasota Memorial’s CEO Gwen MacKenzie and the board finally began to step up to the plate in the mid-2000s. A large parcel was purchased near Interstate 75 off Sumter Boulevard. As George noted, it was intended “to show good faith that a hospital would be coming this way in the near future.”
A large, free-standing Emergency Room with doctors’ offices was built on Toledo Blade Boulevard.
It finally seemed the city’s effort was reaching critical mass.
Then came the recession, and MacKenzie’s departure for a job in Michigan. And then came CEO David Verinder.
Between then and now, George wrote, “The progress of bringing a hospital to North Port via the SMH organization has come to a screeching halt.”
Hyperbole? Not really.
In recent years, North Port has received lip service, little else.
Instead of expanding to growing North Port in the farthest reaches of the county — which we believe is an obligation of its charter — Sarasota Memorial has chosen to build a large new hospital off Laurel Road in Nokomis-North Venice. It has opened a number of emergency rooms/offices elsewhere in the county, including one Venice near the entrance to the island of Venice. It is building in the northern edge of the county, and has even opened facilities outside the county.
The state of Florida recently did away with Certificate of Need regulations, which had hampered development of a North Port hospital. City officials now, presumably will be more free to shop around for an outside hospital group.
It’s time for action. Our default is for Sarasota Memorial to expand with an in-patient hospital in a central location in North Port. City residents and businesses already pay taxes; they deserve a proper return for their investment.
If the answer is still nothing, or lip service, city officials must redouble their efforts to explore alternatives.
There is no reason whatsoever that local taxpayers should have to wait until their city expands to 90,000 before they get the health care services they need.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.