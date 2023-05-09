OUR POSITION: North Port is setting an example for how to include citizens in the budget process.
There will be no secrets what your taxes are paying for in North Port. At least not if you’re paying attention.
North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher and his team have scheduled a series of well-publicized pubic meetings to allow input from the community on their priorities for how to spend taxpayers’ money.
It all started back on April 13 with a 6 p.m. meeting in the Station 86 training room for people who work during the day. The next morning, 9 a.m., there was a second meeting at the same location.
The same consideration was given at a second set of meetings, scheduled for 10 a.m. and again at 6 p.m. April 27 at the Shannon Staub Library.
The public meetings continue this week with a 6 p.m. meeting on Thursday, May 11, in City Hall Commission Chambers. That meeting will be streamed live, along with the in-person meeting. It’s another opportunity to provide thoughts, opinions and questions.
A team of information specialists have made getting the public involved a priority.
Their efforts include:
• Media releases sent via email regarding input opportunities since March 20.
• Media coverage by various outlets, including The Daily Sun.
• Since April 1, the city created more than 12 social media posts on Facebook, Twitter, Nextdoor, Neighbors and more.
• Facebook and Nextdoor events were created, as well as added to the city calendar.
• The city created a ‘budget tool’ on its website (NorthPortFL.gov/BudgetInput) where citizens can allocate $100 to a benefit or project they believe is most important to the city. That site remains open until Friday, May 12.
• Fletcher wrote a column that was published March 15 in The Daily Sun that was related to all things budget.
• A podcast with Fletcher about all the opportunities for input was produced and aired.
• There is a webpage which is the home base for all things listed above: www.NorthPortFL.gov/BudgetInput. The budget presentation is also available to watch on that page, recorded by Fletcher.
• If anyone wants to submit a question about the budget, they can send it to that web address.
Future North Port budget workshops will be available to view via the Commission meeting calendar. Public comment is always open via phone, email or in-person during Commission workshops, according to an email from the city.
While other municipalities and county governments have workshops open to the public and opportunities to email or ask questions at regularly scheduled public meetings, we have not seen this type of effort to truly get the public’s opinion on how their tax dollars should be spent.
We’re not sure how this campaign for open government came about but we have to believe Fletcher deserves much of the credit for putting the plan in motion — and it would be no surprise.
During his still-short time as city manager, Fletcher has proven to be accessible and not shy about doing the city’s business in the sunshine.
Whatever shortcomings he may have, or whatever criticism has come his way, no one should be able to accuse the city manager of not including the public in city government.
