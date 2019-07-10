OUR POSITION: North Port can't be overlooked as a force in the region.
During a recent discussion about North Port, a colleague asked an offhand question. Something to the effect of: Does the North Port have commitment issues?
After all, the city was promised a hospital, but none actually has actually gotten as far as the proposal stage. Instead, Sarasota Memorial Health Care — which did the promising — is building a large, new hospital — ostensibly to serve “South County” — in North Venice/Nokomis, many miles north of North Port city limits and just a garbage bag's toss from a place called the “Central County Solid Waste Disposal Complex.”
Then there's SKY Family YMCA, which has run a preschool in town but recently announced it was pulling out in six months due to issues with a city-owned building.
Then, residents of West Villages — a former cattle ranch annexed into the city limits — have resisted self-identification as “North Port.” Instead, they like to say they are from “Venice,” although they're far from Venice city limits. And no less an authority than the U.S. Postal Service designates them as such with a “Venice” post mark.
As noted above, there's no delivery room in the city. So, unless you opt for home birth, or mistime the trip to a proper hospital, your baby won't be born in North Port. If you are injured in North Port, you can go to a free-standing emergency room. But if you need care overnight, you'll get transported out of town.
You can die in North Port, but you can't be buried there. There's no cemetery.
Commitment issues?
North Port is the kind of place media correspondents from out of town visit and declare: same old North Port but a lot more of it. Rodney Dangerfield would feel right at home.
North Port is changing. North Port is growing up.
Now launching into celebration of its 60th anniversary as a city, North Port still has its growing pains. It is a working class place populated by younger families drawn by its relative affordability and younger community orientation. Retirees and near-retirees are still drawn by (again, relative) affordability and elbow room. Real estate agents can tell potential buyers they'll get more bang for the buck here; it's true.
North Port is now bigger than the city of Sarasota. But that's because it has far more land area. Sarasota has high-rises and swanky restaurants in a swanky downtown. It has an opera house, an art museum, a college, theaters, etc.
Not North Port. North Port sprawls. The city has a nice performing arts center, but not a single movie screen. To see the latest "Spider-Man," you've to to drive out of town to Venice or Port Charlotte.
That is changing. At 60, the young teen North Port is becoming the old teen North Port. Twenty years ago, there were just over 20,000 residents. Today, there are more than 70,000.
Still growing pains — some self-inflicted — but what would you expect from a 60-year-old teenager?
A new aquatic park will open in the near future. The schools are relatively new. New businesses are opening throughout town. Long-haggard roads have been fixed. The entrance roads from Interstate 75 — Sumter and Toledo Blade boulevards — have been expanded and beautified. River Road will soon be upgraded big-time.
Still, perhaps, a lingering commitment issue, a vestige of the old ways. But West Villages/North Port is booming with attractive new communities, parks and amenities.
And there's CoolToday Park, the new spring training stadium and year-round baseball academy of the Atlanta Braves that is fast becoming a community.
That's critical mass. And with critical mass comes solid commitments. For the city whose motto is, “Achieve Anything,” that soon may be more than lip service.
