OUR POSITION: North Port Friends of the Library is just one of many nonprofits and charitable organizations in the area that is short on volunteers and funds.
Friends of the North Port Library needs some new friends.
No, really.
The nonprofit group could dissolve if it doesn’t get some new volunteers and officers, Kathleen Therrien told our reporter Sue Erwin late last month.
“We need the community to step up and volunteer for the organization,” said Therrien, a longtime volunteer. “Folks complain when the bookstore is closed — but they don’t want to volunteer to help keep it open.”
Friends of libraries across the region and country support and supplement local public libraries with volunteers, fundraisers, special events and revenue from book stores.
“We need an event coordinator to prepare ideas for fundraisers as well as a president, vice president, treasurer and secretary,” she said. “This organization was started by concerned citizens more than 40 years ago. It is now in danger of dying on the vine from inattention.”
The Friends group, and its cohorts in other communities, deserve the community’s support. It is also a chance for some new voices and new energy to be injected into our local nonprofits and charities.
We all talk a good game about giving back and helping our neighbors. It’s time for more of us to turn those words into deeds.
The North Port library group is not alone — locally or nationally.
Nonprofits across service areas and constituencies were hit with a revenue drop during the coronavirus pandemic with shutdowns and health concerns cancelling fundraisers, charity auctions and other major events.
The nonprofit sector — like public and private employers — has also seen a labor shortage with workers jettisoning jobs (especially lower paying jobs with limited or no affordable health insurance).
There has also been a drop in volunteers hitting nonprofits (from animal rescues to volunteer fire departments) across Florida and the country. The impacts of the pandemic (and its shutdowns) as well as 40-year highs with inflation after pandemic relief measures and central bank infusions have also cut into some of our neighbors’ ability to give their time and energy.
Those households are struggling to pay for sky-high rents and expensive groceries and are often working multiple jobs to make ends meet.
We also have some unique dynamics — and problems — in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian. Our local charities and community groups are dealing with storm damage and repairs as well as insurance frustrations. The hurricane has also impacted many residents’ ability to volunteer or donate to worthy causes.
It is another barrier to climb.
But, still there are nonprofits providing essential services to our communities. Dog, cat and other animal rescues, groups focused on kids, seniors and special needs are important and deserve support for those of us with time and means.
Volunteers are essential to so many of our community nonprofits, churches and other religious organizations and charities. We encourage you to find your passion or cause and support local groups who make our communities better.
Meals on Wheels groups in Charlotte County and across Florida are in need of drivers, kitchen help, fundraising and other volunteers.
Meals on Wheels provides meals to seniors in need. The food is important to seniors’ nutrition but the volunteers might be the only person to talk to and spend any time with some of our neighbors that day.
There are bipartisan measures in Congress to help struggling nonprofits with tax changes to encourage charitable giving.
That idea is very much worth exploring.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.