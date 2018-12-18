OUR POSITION: Hotel development reflects changing reality in a growing city.^p
Travelers looking for a room at the inn this Christmas season will be disappointed — if they’re looking within North Port city limits.
Old story. One you may call ancient. But visitors won’t find much here.
That’s because, despite a population of more than 66,000, North Port has one modest motel. It’s an old Budget Inn on U.S. 41 that is unlikely to be featured in a Chamber of Commerce brochure. That’s it. Less than four dozen rooms in North Port’s only hotel.
Visitors can cross the city line to the northwest on U.S. 41 and stay at the Warm Mineral Springs Motel — a classic Old Florida-style motor inn that gets three-and-a-half stars on TripAdvisor. But it’s not actually in the city. They can also travel up or down Interstate 75 to find lodging.
But next to nothing in North Port.
This lack of hotel accommodations has long irked city officials, who believed their growing city deserved better and hoped for the increased tourist development taxes that would be generated by hotel visits and short-term rentals. In 2010, according to reports, the city generated a measly 1 percent of all tourist development taxes in Sarasota County. Again, 1 percent in what had become the county’s largest city, population-wise.
Attracting a hotel — or two or three — became a top priority for the city’s Economic Development Office a decade ago. To no avail. Despite numerous pitches to hotel chains, there were no bites.
In 2010, the City Commission went so far as to spend $20,500 on a Hotel Feasibility Study that might help them lure hotels to town. But the consultants essentially told them to forget about it for the time being. The recession had hit the area hard. And, they said, there already were enough hotel beds nearby, either down the road in Port Charlotte or up the road in Venice.
No respect. No love. No hotel.
At the same time, the commission began working to bring in an attraction — Big League Dreams — that would lure in families and sports teams for weekend visits for baseball tournaments. A hotel was to be built at the site.
It didn’t happen.
One reassuring finding from the 2010 consultant’s report was that hotel-motel development eventually would come as North Port grew larger. The same was said about retail business development — and that proved true. The same, apparently, with a hotel.
North Port city commissioners last week approved an architectural design waiver for a new, 100-room Hampton Inn & Suites on Tuscola Boulevard. The hotel would be built behind the Tuscola Commons shopping center on U.S. 41, on 2.56 acres of a 10-acre commercial tract. It is next to the big-box Lowe’s home improvement store. Plans call for a four-story hotel.
Although they expressed reservations about deviating from the Mediterranean-style design standards, the City Commission voted 5-0 to approve it.
The reason?
This is a big deal for North Port — a proper hotel operated by the Hilton chain.
After all these years, a hotel is coming. North Port is not only growing in population, but it is maturing as a city with proper services and amenities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.