It’s never a popular idea for a city or county government to start a project that will take money out of residents’ wallets. But, sometimes, it just has to be.
We applaud North Port City Commission for following through and taking a big step forward for the city’s septic-to-sewer program in a close 3-2 vote this week. The vote gave the green light to the design and engineering phase for the first of 29 district sewer projects.
This particular project will take care of the South Salford-Blue Ridge district, where lots are about 60% built out. The area is ripe for sewers as there are existing city pipes, lift stations and other construction that will aid in moving wastewater from residences to a treatment plan on Pan American Boulevard.
Despite a relatively modest cost of $474,796 for the first phase of engineering and design, there were protests at the commission meeting this week. The protests were, as always, about the long-term cost to residents. Vice Mayor Pete Emrich and Commissioner Debbie McDowell were in the minority. Both believe the money for the work could be put to better use. Emrich argued that spending the money for a sewer project that could be years down the road was “wasteful.”
The city can’t, however, keep putting off the inevitable. The overall sewer project will end up costing about $900 million and the first phase, South Salford-Blue Ridge, will eat up about $30 million. The longer the city puts off starting the project, the more it will cost, although a vision of this magnitude will obviously take years to complete.
The first phase could help the city with more exact figures on what the eventual cost to homeowners — estimated to be between $10,000 and $30,000 — will be.
It’s a process. But it’s the right thing to do and the sooner the city gets started, the better for everyone.
