OUR POSITION: It’s hard not to agree with North Port City Commissioner Debbie McDowell that improving Warm Mineral Springs is a “slam dunk.”
North Port has a lot to be proud of.
First and foremost is the tremendous growth the city has experienced in the past decade. It is now the largest city in Sarasota County with no end in sight for its growth — especially if Wellen Park remains a part of the city.
Its leadership can also be proud of the thought put into landscaping and roads that lead into the city, giving visitors and would-be residents a great first impression.
The city has also done a good job with its parks and, despite criticism of the cost, its water park will eventually be recognized as the draw that it should be.
But, with all that said, there is one unique feature of the city that no other town we know of in Florida can match.
That is Warm Mineral Springs.
For decades its warm — some say healing — waters have drawn visitors from all over Florida, the U.S. and even from Europe. It has the potential, albeit yet unmet potential, to be an economic driver for the city.
Unfortunately, before the city bought the property from Sarasota County, the Springs began to deteriorate. While it’s still a beautiful place to visit, its buildings and infrastructure are outdated.
This past week, city commissioners debated moving forward with a Development Master Plan for the Springs. Such a plan is needed before the city can commit funds or plan for the future of the tourist destination.
One commissioner, Barbara Langdon, is not a fan of dedicating money to the Springs. She was the lone “no” vote for the master plan and is against hooking up the Springs to city water and sewer.
We understand where Langdon is coming from. Her reservations sound much like those of a group of Wellen Park residents who have pushed to divorce the development from the city. Their argument is the city has wasted money and has not given taxpayers the best bang for their buck.
Whether that is true or not can be debated. But one thing that we do not believe is questionable is the value of Warm Mineral Springs to the city. The Springs were an age-old gift to the city and a rare opportunity to make the city a true destination for reasons other than the fact it looks nice and is the largest city in the county.
With some investment and aggressive marketing, we believe Warm Mineral Springs could not only pay for its upkeep, but become a money maker for the city.
Commissioner Debbie McDowell is one of the strongest advocates of improvements to the Springs.
“We don’t have the money to fix up the buildings and so on but we could in the next two to four years,” she said. “If we can get a grant for the water and sewer that would be a small step in the overall picture.”
McDowell said she is not in favor of using taxpayer money on the Springs but she could see using a surtax that is paid mostly by tourists — like Charlotte County’s tourism tax — to pay for upgrades to the Springs. Impact fees from parks in the city could be another source of funding, she said.
A vacancy on the City Commission will be filled in a March 9 special election and that is likely when the members can work on a true vision for the Springs — to be etched into the 2021-22 budget.
It’s wise for commissioners to be cautious, especially considering the problems the pandemic has inflicted on all government budgets. But Warm Mineral Springs is a jewel that needs polishing to make it a centerpiece of North Port.
