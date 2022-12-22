OUR POSITION: We share the concerns of others about the potential public/private partnership to develop Warm Mineral Springs but we have to consider North Port’s challenge to do it right.
“They will break the spring,” said Bill Goetz, vice chair of the North Port Historic and Cultural Advisory Board.
Goetz was quoted in an article by Craig Pittman that outlined people’s fears of a public/private partnership that is being discussed between North Port and would-be local developers called Warm Mineral Springs Development Group LLC. While there is nothing set in stone, or even agreed upon, the offer to the city would be to put a resort hotel, restaurant and residences for up to 300 people on the 61 or so acres around the springs.
It’s certainly a lot to grasp considering the history of Florida’s only natural hot spring that dates back to prehistoric times. Fears abound that heavy construction of buildings like a hotel could damage the internal plumbing, for lack of a better description, and maybe even shut off the water that so many cherish for what they say is its healing powers.
North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher says that’s not going to happen.
In a phone interview, Fletcher said he and city commissioners are well aware of how valuable the springs are to the city and to people who live here and those who come from all over the world to visit the city’s only true attraction.
Fletcher sought to ease concerns about the future of Warm Mineral Springs while pointing out the city needs help to keep the springs open and accessible — especially after Hurricane Ian did a number on its buildings.
City-hired consultant Kimley-Horn had drawn up a plan to refurbish the grounds and enhance the experience of visiting the springs — at a cost of around $18 million. The city considered that path but now, with hurricane damage and all, it just can’t afford it.
“We thought about it and said this is the best time to explore a private/public partnership with us being involved to develop the springs,” Fletcher said. “The history of the springs is important. And, at the same time, we want to grow a venue for ecotourism that builds on its strength
“Health and wellness are important to people who come here from all over the globe. We can’t deny that.
“Our goal was to find a partner to enhance it and not put more financial burden on taxpayers.”
Fletcher said there were two proposals the city looked at for partnerships.
Right now the city is going through the process of reviewing architectural designs. In coming weeks, he said, the competitive process will continue and other potential “partners” would be able to submit proposals and have a professional team review them and rank the current proposal with any others.
In other words, it’s not a done deal.
“The pathway we are moving is still in motion,” Fletcher said. “The concern of the people is that we overdevelop and not maintain the culture and character. We will be at the table with any developer. We understand the developer wants to make money and that is okay.
“Our focus is to enhance the quality of life and find a partner that could do that and protect the springs. We want to find a partner who shares that vision with us.”
Right now the city is working to get the springs open as soon as possible. Fletcher said spring break is a good target date. The city will have to hire about 10 people but he said that will not be an added expense because canceling the former vendors contract will save some money.
Fletcher said the city wants to move as fast as it can and, when safe, he pledged the springs would remain open during renovations.
We share the public’s concern on how much development is safe to protect the jewel the city owns. City Commission must keep its promise to do due diligence on the geology surrounding the springs and be absolutely sure any deal made provides security for the springs.
It sounds like that will happen.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.