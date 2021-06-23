OUR POSITION: North Port residents who would dismiss the city’s plan to replace septic tanks with sewers are just not considering the future of their own waterways and those of their neighbors.
Shelling out money to do away with your septic tank and hook up to sewers is a tough pill to swallow. And, some North Port residents are committed to not doing it.
They’re being short-sighted and somewhat selfish considering the big picture.
The Daily Sun reported last week on a group protesting the city’s decision to continue to move toward replacing septic tanks with sewers. It’s not a new idea, nor one limited to North Port. Charlotte County, Englewood, Venice and other communities have long ago embraced the idea, knowing it is one of the best solutions to protecting our fragile waterways, harbors and Gulf.
Revelations recently in a Charlotte County Commission meeting of how the Cocoplum Waterway and dozens of canals in and near Charlotte County impact Charlotte Harbor and other waterways were eye opening. The report emphasized what everyone should already know and that is that water, whether in canals or elsewhere, eventually ends up in the Gulf of Mexico. And, lawns bordering waterways and canals that are heavily fertilized and may have leaky septic tanks are a big part of a problem that can, and has, led to the infamous blue-green algae problems everyone talks about.
Still, a group of North Port residents are vehemently opposed. Of course, they don’t want to spend the money. They are claiming the cost to them could be $20,000 to $30,000.
No one really knows the true cost yet. Charlotte County homeowners who have had to hook up to sewer have not paid those kind of fees, however. And, if North Port follows the normal path for paying for the connections, it would mean a long-term loan for homeowners that would be akin to a home equity loan. The annual payout should not be unduly painful — although we understand those on a fixed income might be stretched.
Septic-to-sewer opponents in North Port are circulating petitions to put the issue before the public for a vote. Opponents like Ron Gray and Dan Bellman were vocal in their opposition to sewers. They are setting up stations to have petitions signed and using social media to spread their message.
“Fix the things that are broke, and quit spending our money,” Gray said in a Daily Sun story by Craig Garrett last week.
His plea mirrored the sentiments of Vice Mayor Pete Emrich, who was in the minority in a 3-2 commission vote to proceed with work to convert to sewers.
“So many unknowns,” Emrich said. “I believe this can wait.”
He’s wrong. It can’t wait.
The conversion will take decades before it is complete. Meanwhile, our water faces danger from runoff and leaky septic tanks every day. When our water is spoiled — and our fish population declines — it will be a huge blow to our quality of life, not to mention a turnoff to potential new residents and tourists.
Commissioner Alice White’s comment was more in line with reality.
“Water is everything,” she said.
We understand the anti-sewer sentiment. For years, commissioners in Charlotte County listened and kept putting off conversion to sewers. Finally, smacked in the face by the reality of a future with only septic tanks and under fire from the state for inaction, more courageous commissioners began to pass a conversion plan.
It’s no longer a question of if, but when for all of Southwest Florida.
