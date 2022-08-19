OUR POSITION: North Port is a city that seems to want to guarantee its residents have plenty of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors — which means plenty of parks.
One more piece of the Myakkahatchee Creek Greenway Trail Master Plan is about to be built.
The Master Plan is an ambitious idea to build a trail parallel to the city’s chief waterway — from east of Interstate 75 at Environmental Park and west to Tamiami Trail. The idea is to purchase parcels of land along the waterway until they have all the pieces needed to complete the trail. The pandemic, however, slowed things down.
But, the city plans a groundbreaking, 9 a.m. Sept. 2 at Butler Park, 6205 West Price Blvd., for the Myakkahatchee Creek Greenway Trail Project — the first phase of the Myakkahatchee Creek Greenway Master Plan. This initial path is a mile-long and will run between West Price Boulevard and Appomattox Drive.
It will consist of a paved trail and boardwalk, leaving the wetlands undisturbed. Cost of the project is nearly $2 million with park impact fees, surtaxes and a Heron Creek developer contribution covering the expense.
There is plenty of evidence, besides the greenway plans, to show the city’s proactive approach to enjoying the outdoors.
For instance, in September, the North Port Connector, a biking and walking pathway linking Sarasota County’s popular Legacy Trail should open. The North Port link meanders through Deer Prairie Creek, along Interstate 75, and takes bikers, or walkers, to a spot on West Price Boulevard.
We applaud the city’s commitment to an active lifestyle and to saving as much land as it can for future generations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.