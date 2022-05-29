OUR POSITION: North Port is taking a pro-active approach to good mental health with a new program that aims to head off problems before there are consequences.
The realization that someone's mental health can be as important, and sometimes more important, than their physical well-being is not lost on those in charge of the city of North Port.
It's so important that the city has developed - along with its insurance provider Aetna - a training program to help employees notice any symptom of mental stress or challenge, no matter how small, a colleague may be experiencing. The idea is to get help for that person before any personal problem escalates into something dangerous to their health.
The fact the city experienced two recent suicides within days of each other - one of a middle school student and the other of a police officer - is just more reason to put a program such as this Mental Health First Aid in place. The whole idea is to have a volunteer report any telling signs to a professional, while at the same time reaching out to the person in need to interact with them and offer help if asked.
The program started slow, with an outside vendor training three city staffers how to be a mental health first aider.
The training picked up steam after those three became certified and began overseeing monthly meetings where as many as 35 city workers at a time can get certified. Once certified, the person acts as a first responder to anyone they find who is in need.
"Much like the role of a person certified in first aid, a mental health first aider (MHFA) learns the skills to assess a situation for risk or harm, approach the individual that may be experiencing a mental health challenge or crisis and the skills to render aid until a professional is available to take over," Dawn Shorter, the city’s Safety and Wellness coordinator, told The Daily Sun in a recent story.
Once the person in need is under the care of a professional, the MHFA's role is over. Unless, that is, in some circumstances the person in need may request the person who helped them continue to offer their aid during treatment, if that is what is prescribed.
Shorter said the program will be available to all city departments, but eventually she hopes the program can expand into the community to help people other than city employees.
We are all still learning how much impact the more-than-two-year-old pandemic is having on people's lives. Many were isolated for long periods of time. Hundreds were directly or indirectly impacted by the disease - either becoming infected themselves or seeing a relative or loved one stricken. Even more had to navigate a financial mess caused by losing a job, seeing hours cut back or having to pay for medical bills associated with the virus.
The biggest concern of mental health professionals is that so many people who are dealing with the aftermath of the virus are suffering in silence. It is very common for people to not ask for help or to withdraw because of the stigma of needing mental health counseling.
We think North Port is onto something with this type of approach to mental health wellness. Hopefully the program will grow and other employers - not just government entities - can offer this type of training.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.