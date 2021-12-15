OUR POSITION: A meeting of the North Port City Council recently was the first real opportunity for the council members and the new city manager to plan for the city’s bright future.
For more than a year, North Port’s leadership was like a boat without a rudder.
We give the City Commission a lot of credit for keeping the boat on course and above water. But as the drama with former city manager Pete Lear played out, the COVID-19 took its toll and the Wellen Park divorce became the elephant in the room, it was a little hectic for a while.
New City Manager Jerome Fletcher has worked seemingly feverishly to get his feet on the ground and put his stamp on the city government. While we can’t state for certain how much credit Fletcher actually deserves this early in his new job, it does seem the city certainly has put itself in position to deal with its problems while attaining a new focus.
Little things, like working on a vision statement, can make a big difference. At a two-day workshop last week the City Commission worked on a vision statement and, while it’s not been officially adopted, we like the suggested “an innovative, friendly, engaging community where residents, businesses and visitors can flourish.” It seem to touch all the bases while projecting confidence.
City commissioners took another positive step when they agreed with Fletcher that they need to post audits of each city department. That would include results of a performance management system. It sounds like an idea worth pursuing to make every department even more responsible.
An example that came up was the fact the city had promised to improve emergency response times, but never bothered to share the results with the public.
The commissioners also tackled strategic goals — suggesting health and public safety, environmental and cultural preservation, parks, roads and sewers, neighborhoods, job creation and effective governing. If the city can set goals and plan and follow an agenda in all of those categories then some good things will likely be accomplished.
We like Fletcher’s style as he makes no bones about dealing with tough decisions and holds the city employees and City Commission up to high standards — or so it seems.
When he said results of the city’s performance should be simple and easily understood by the public and added that he does not plan to “bury (it) somewhere” that was refreshing inasmuch as it indicates a fondness for transparency.
Fletcher and the City Commission have their work cut out for them. They have to show results for a tax increase they voted on earlier this year. They have to deal with the ugly divorce request by some residents of Wellen Park which will continue to wind its way through the court system until a vote will likely decide the issue. The city also has to continue to lure businesses to upgrade its status as a bedroom community. The recent announcement by Tervis that it would build a center there was a great start.
We are optimistic about where North Port is headed. The ship is on course.
Jill Luke agreed when she said documenting results means “accountability.” Just like posting audits, it appears everything the City Commission and Fletcher looked at over the two days comes down to everyone knowing their job and performing it to expectations.
