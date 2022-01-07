OUR POSITION: North Port city commissioners and City Manager Jerome Fletcher appear to have a well-calculated plan for how to spend future 1 cent surtax funding.
Any head of the household knows how important a good budget is — one that takes into consideration the needs and wants and prioritizes them over the long haul.
North Port City Commission is navigating toward making out a budget for its share of 1-cent county surtax money that does just that.
Voters will decide if they want to continue paying the 1-cent tax for another 15 years when they go to the polls this November. The current surtax does not run out until 2024, but in order to plan ahead (always a good idea) the vote is scheduled two years in advance.
The county draws about $1 billion over the 15 years with the tax and North Port, the county’s largest city, gets a good share — about $316 million. It’s like winning the lottery only knowing you can’t spend it all at once.
With two years before the money is available— if voters approve an extension — it may seem a little early to already be checking off projects. Not so, according to city commissioners and new City Manager Jerome Fletcher.
That’s because there are a lot of wants and needs and a list must be established and culled.
According to a recent Daily Sun story by Craig Garrett, the top items that come to mind are a hospital, Price Boulevard widening, parks and greenspace.
Those are great ideas fresh out of the starting gate, but there are numerous others suggestions that will come up after each city department head sends their list to Fletcher.
Fletcher wants about $95 million just for police and fire equipment. Public Works will take another huge slice of the pie for roads, sewers, traffic signals, sidewalks, bridges and flood control. That could add up to another $155 million over 15 years.
See how fast money can go.
Last week, commissioners suggested that widening West Price Boulevard was a priority. Right now voters are being counted on to fund the $60 million-or-so project. How that shakes out is one of the topics to be discussed in a follow-up meeting. But, Mayor Pete Emrich let his feelings be known when he commented the city is responsible to open up roads that connect one side of town to another.
Fletcher is asking staff to submit a surtax wish list ranking requests as low, medium or high. He wants to use a Return on Investment, or ROI, strategy to grade each request and rate them against others.
The city must send a pared-down list of projects to the county when it’s finished debating where best to spend the surtax money.
We like the idea of getting each department head involved and having public discussions — we assume — on where the city’s needs are greatest. We agree Price Boulevard should be a priority, but when department heads’ requests come rolling in, there will surely be surprises and plenty of debate where the city can get the best bang for its bucks.
When all is said and done, it will be a wonderful exercise in budget-making that will serve the city well for the next 15 years.
