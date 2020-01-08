Most of the time, your only opportunity to speak your mind to elected officials is via phone, email or during an allotted period for public input at a regularly scheduled meeting. There are some exceptions, but they are rare.
North Port citizens, however, have a chance right now to voice their opinions to City Commission members on all matters relating to recreation in the city. The Parks & Recreation Department is seeking input from the public on what types of activities, parks and park improvements are wanted and needed.
In a recent story in the Sun, Tricia Wisner, assistant director of Parks & Recreation said: “Every year we send out a community survey to help guide decisions and discussions on what is needed in our park system. We hope the public will take five minutes to complete the survey and give us their valuable feedback.”
Have you received your survey?
Perhaps you want more pickleball courts in the city. Maybe some recreation areas need to stay lit later in the evening, especially now that it gets dark so early. Maybe we need more boat ramps. How about your experiences with the new aquatic center?
Questions about the city’s facilities, programs, events and fees are included in the survey. Your input will help guide Parks & Rec people when they go to city commissioners seeking funds to improve facilities or add new programs.
If you’ve ever complained about the lack of something to do for you or your kids, or about the cost of programs in the city, this is your chance to let your voice be heard. If you did not get a survey, call 941-429-7275 or visit www.CityOfNorthPort.com/ParksAndRecreation to take the survey.
