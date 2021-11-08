If you don’t already know, FISH stands for Friends in Service Here. And in this case the “here” is North Port.
So what does FISH do and where has it been?
FISH recruits volunteers to drive people to doctor appointments, the grocery store and other places that are necessary for them to have a normal life. These people are those who have no other source of transportation. For them, FISH is a blessing.
FISH has been around since 1974 but the pandemic took a toll on its fleet of drivers.
Right now, the nonprofit has about a dozen regular volunteers to drive. That is way down from the 40 drivers who provided about 1,300 rides in 2019.
But Bruce Isbell, president of the North Port chapter, is optimistic his drivers will stay and more may sign on as snowbirds return and word gets out that FISH is up and running again.
Rides for North Port residents are free and you can get a lift to Port Charlotte, Englewood and Venice as well as North Port. Shoppers, however, must limit their shopping to stores in North Port.
You can call an answering service between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. daily at 941-474-8802 the day before you need to make a trip and a van will pick you up at your home and drop you off at your destination. It’s all free, although donations are accepted.
There is one caveat. You have to have been vaccinated for COVID or you have to have recovered from COVID through treatment, and you must wear a mask.
