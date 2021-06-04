OUR POSITION: A decision by the North Port City Commission to begin investing in the health of Warm Mineral Springs would be the right one.
North Port city commissioners — at least a great majority of them — seem to have an appreciation for the potential financial windfall they control in Warm Mineral Springs.
Today, commissioners will hear from the public as to how much they should invest in the future of the iconic Springs — which maintains the 85-degree temperature of its soothing mineral waters all year long.
Any doubts about spending money on Warm Mineral Springs should be washed away by the crowds setting attendance records this year and the fact the Springs is the only real money-maker the city owns. Since purchasing Sarasota County’s interest in the Springs, North Port has seen attendance numbers rise and steady revenue despite a lack of maintenance that has resulted in closing the Springs at times because of issues with outdated plumbing and septic problems.
The city is facing questions on whether to spend $1.7 million to hook up to water and sewer to correct much of that issue and most commissioners seem savvy enough to realize that is no longer a question of if, but when. And the sooner the better for everyone’s sake.
At the center of debate, however, might be future expenditures on the property — which could reach $10 million or more, depending on what commissioners want to include in the refurbishing of the infrastructure.
Talk of partnering with a private company has been ongoing for years and there’s no problem with that. It makes a lot of sense in many ways for a private firm to come in and do things that might take the city years to agree on and accomplish.
But the city would be wise to work any partnership to its advantage and not lose control of the future of the Springs, nor cut a deal where it shortchanges itself.
We truly believe the Springs — despite one person characterizing it as a mud hole — is a diamond in the rough. There is nothing else like it in South Florida. The healing waters are treasured not only by locals, especially North Port’s large Slavic population, but by European tourists who know of the Springs and who have traveled, and will travel, to North Port again once the pandemic is deemed over.
Some commissioners are warmer to the idea of spending on the Springs than others. But all — including Barbara Langdon who has urged caution in spending — realize the updates on water and sewer are a must.
The opportunities to develop the Springs into a regional draw are numerous, however. There was once talk of using the property for camping, horseback riding or outdoor festivals. There have even been inquiries about a hotel on the site or nearby. The possibilities abound.
Before any of that happens, the city must get water and sewer resolved and clean the place up. Then, with or without a partner to help with the costs, it must outline a blueprint for what it wants the Springs to be, set a timeline for that plan to evolve and figure out the financing of it. We believe the City Commission needs to work with the idea it will carry the ball and not count on attracting a partner.
If a partner surfaces in the future, great. But putting off improvements while holding out hope for outside money would be a mistake. There is too much at stake to continue to let the Springs sit idle.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.