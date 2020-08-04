OUR POSITION: North Port City Commission had plenty of warning to prepare to take over the city’s parks, and now the time has come.
If it seemed last week that North Port commissioners were unsure how they would pay for the upkeep of city parks this coming fiscal year, it’s not true.
North Port Mayor Debbie McDowell says the $1.2 million or so to take over the park system from the county’s care is in the budget. But, she said, she wouldn’t mind a little compromising.
“We have known this was coming for about two years,” McDowell said. “The county said it wasn’t going to (take care of the parks) after this year. It’s been on our radar.”
Still, McDowell said, “we do pay county taxes and we’d like to make sure that money is being invested in the city. After we take over the parks I am not sure what the county is doing for us. We are hopeful the county may want to compromise a little.”
Sarasota County agreed with all its cities years ago on a 10-year agreement to pay for the upkeep of parks. The county entered into the interlocal agreement with North Port in 2006. It did the same with Venice in 2011.
After the initial 10 years, the deal called for a possible five-year extension. Thus North Port’s agreement ended up running through this fiscal year. Venice will have another five years, until 2026, to include the expense of running its parks in the city’s budget.
Shawn Yeager, deputy parks director for Sarasota County, said the county will continue to care for North Port’s parks until June of 2021. Then, the city is on its own to care for the 11 park properties in its boundaries.
That’s the idea under Sarasota County’s Parks, Preserves and Recreation Strategic Master Plan that outlined a regional park model. Under that plan, the county is working with North Port, Venice and the city of Sarasota to develop regional parks.
North Port City Commission is deep into its budget discussions now and, while city commissioners seem confident they can pay the bills, there have been suggestions like freezing salaries and cutting pay — even for city commissioners. It’s all part of a proactive approach to a challenging budget year that has every city in the state expecting a shortfall in revenues because of the pandemic.
The state itself will not be immune to budget shortfalls. The lone bright spot is a possible infusion of federal money through the coronavirus stimulus program that is facing a third round of gifts from Congress.
As far as the parks, and a compromise, Yeager said he would never say never.
The contract never addresses “termination.” And, he said, “it does not say we won’t look at other agreements. Maybe compromise.”
That’s the magic word for McDowell and North Port city commissioners. Compromise.
We would expect the two sides to begin negotiations toward that compromise soon as budgets must be drawn up and scrutinized before the fiscal year begins Oct. 1. Perhaps there is a way for the county and city to divide up oversight of the parks. Or, possibly work together on maintenance?
Both sides seem agreeable to talking. And that’s the best avenue to compromise.
