There was a time when people questioned if North Port’s $12.5 million Aquatic Center would ever open.
Delays in construction, blamed on the weather, kept pushing its debut back. Summer’s lucrative grand opening never materialized in 2019 as lifeguards sat waiting to be called to service.
Finally, on Oct. 21, the gates opened and crowds rushed to try out the lazy river, slides and all the long-promised features. But, just when things were rolling, the pool closed for the winter. And, instead of opening this spring, the water attraction was hit with another whammy when the coronavirus shut down most all public parks and entertainment centers.
The Aquatic Center opened for the 2020 season on June 1, albeit with some limitations due to the pandemic. Last week, however, limitations were lifted and everyone can now enjoy the area’s only water park without social distancing or avoiding every other swim lane.
The slides, the lazy river, all the attractions we waited so long for are open for business and the City Commission’s investment is paying off.
Some North Porters are still concerned about the expense of running the pool — especially only selected months of the year — will mean to taxpayers. We trust City Commission members will figure out how to make the formula work.
Our vote would be for year-round access. Whether that works with the challenge of hiring lifeguards might be the biggest question. But having a water park to accommodate winter visitors seems like a money-maker to us.
Meanwhile, let’s just enjoy the water park.
