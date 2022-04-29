OUR POSITION: North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher has just been on the job a little more than six months but he appears to be a good fit for Sarasota County’s largest city.
North Port City Manager Jerome Fletcher preaches transparency, unity and taking responsibility. And, so far, it appears he is putting into practice just what he preaches.
The newcomer’s initial evaluations were mostly outstanding and that could be because he has begun to turn around the culture in a city where not everyone has always been on the same page. And, a messy divorce from the city’s last city manager did nothing to make staff or residents feel good about the direction the city was taking.
Fletcher has earned our respect because of his effort to bond with the public.
He has already made two visits to Wellen Park, for example, and during the second he took the city’s Finance Director, Kim Williams, with him. The meeting was open to any questions on how the city spends its money and Fletcher even asked for ideas on how best to budget the $200 million or so the city spends each year.
When it comes to the city’s budget, Fletcher has even gone so far as to set up an exercise where city residents can go online and, with $100 in play money, fund six spending programs. The whole idea, of course, is to get a feel for people’s priorities. He also accepts those ideas in writing and there is a social media forum where people can type in questions for him and staff.
One of Fletcher’s first things to do when he arrived was to poll city staff on what was good and bad. He’s also reached out to the business community.
He says he goal is to be “transparent and consistent,” and we might add accessible. He’s not hiding in his office.
A preliminary evaluation from the five city commissioners a week or so ago were good overall.
Vice Mayor Barbara Langdon said: “Mr. Fletcher’s leadership and supervisory ability has gone a long way to re-engaging staff and motivating them to perform at the highest levels ... Mr. Fletcher is an excellent communicator ... He has gone a long way in restoring the reputation of the city manager’s office.”
More high marks came from City Commissioner Alice White who said: “City Manager Fletcher readily demonstrates the utmost professionalism as a city manager, as can be witnessed when he is addressing all staff members regardless of their positions ...”
Commissioner Jill Luke said she is seeing a new attitude among employees and that Fletcher “has brought the right experience to his position that was needed within our city at this very time ... He is a team builder that will make sure his team has what they need to, not only perform their job, but to make them the best they can be.”
Mayor Pete Emrich gave the city manager a good, if somewhat reserved, review.
“Mr. Fletcher has already taken steps to improve relations with the community by reaching out and holding meet and greets to help inform citizens on any issues they may have ... I feel he has started out very well and look for nothing less coming from him in the future,” he wrote.
A slightly more negative evaluation was submitted by Commissioner Debbie McDowell. Among her concerns, which were numerous, she said “there have been a few occasions where I pointed out the Commission already voted on a matter and you went against the Commission’s prior direction, without revisiting it at the dais. There have been other instances where I believe you try to circumvent the spirit of transparency to accomplish your goals.”
Six months is not a long time to get cozy with commissioners or residents. But we believe Fletcher is off to a great start.
