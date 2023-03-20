OUR POSITION: North Port’s Innovation Corridor is a well thought-out idea that will spur growth in the city.
It pays to think ahead.
And, when you’re a part of a city, county, state or even national government entity, it is absolutely imperative to plan for the future.
North Port, for the most part, has done that.
And that planning ahead was celebrated a week ago when officials broke ground for utility extensions that will open development for 3,000 acres of commercial land around the city’s “Innovation Corridor” near Interstate 75.
Water lines coming to that area near Toledo Blade Boulevard will allow for “shovel- ready” construction of new businesses in the coming years.
North Port was long known as a sleepy bedroom community whose citizens drove to Sarasota or elsewhere every morning for work. Unless you had a job with the city or worked in a restaurant, there were few choices to stay home and work in the city.
That has changed and last week’s groundbreaking for a $2 million water main extension project is a big step into keeping more workers in North Port. The extension of the water main about three-quarters of a mile on the east side of Toledo Blade Boulevard, will make a big difference in attracting businesses to North Port.
Almost all the money came from $1.69 million in funding through the Florida Jobs Growth Grant, as well as $340,074 through the federal American Rescue Plan Act. The remainder of funding was raised through North Port Utilities’ construction contingency funds.
A feasibility study paid for by the city in 2021 estimated the extension of water and sewer could create as many as 2,000 new jobs in the city.
Now, the next job is fixing Price Boulevard, which is an example of how the original developers of the city didn’t do enough planning ahead.
