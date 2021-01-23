North Port students who have struggled with access to virtual schooling may have help on the way.
And residents who have never been able to send an email or log into their business accounts may soon have a solution.
As reported in The Daily Sun by Craig Garrett, Frontier Communications has begun placing 34 miles of fiber-optic cable in parts of the city — most notably North Port Estates. The work, while not a final solution for everyone, is a culmination of years of fighting for cable access that included pleas to state government and even representatives in Washington, D.C.
The work is not the first time Frontier has discussed a cable solution. The company, which filed for a Chapter 11 bankruptcy restructuring, has been struggling itself with financial issues and shuffling of staff. But the company believes those issues are behind it and is promising relief for North Porters who have long sought cable connection.
The fiber optic network being installed uses light as opposed to electrical signals in copper wiring. The difference should be realized in speed and capacity for a better performance once households are connected.
North Port’s need for internet became more pressing because of the coronavirus that forced so many school children to work from home and adults to work remotely from their office.
We’re happy for the people in North Port who should soon have access to the world via the internet. We applaud their resolve to fix the problem and hope Frontier Communications will succeed in its efforts to complete the entire system, which could impact more than 1,700 homes.
