OUR POSITION: Give North Port Interim City Manager Jason Yarborough credit for the job he has done.
A decision that did not sit well with city commissioner last Thursday was a small hiccup in North Port Interim City Manager Jason Yarborough’s tenure.
City staff had changed language in how special district funding is adopted, from an ordinance to a resolution. The change, explained by Kim Ferrell, city finance director, was made to conform to “best practices” and how other communities operate. But the change would have impacted how the public is notified and that upset some commissioners.
Yarborough stepped up and took responsibility for the change. It was all worked out in the end.
As the city awaits the arrival of its new city manager, Jerome Fletcher II, it has relied on Yarborough to fill the gap. Yarborough took the reins after Pete Lear resigned in November 2020. Lear, let go and relieved of his credentials by a city manager trade group, supposedly for violating an ethics code.
Yarborough, formerly one of two assistant city managers, has been with North Port since November 2018. The other assistant city manager, Cari Branco, has left for a position in Lake City, Florida. Yarborough was originally hired to oversee Public Works, Utilities and the Neighborhood Development Services departments.
Commissioners appointed Yarborough as interim when Lear first took leave and then when he resigned. The move was among several the city made after Lear’s exit.
Yarborough was in a tough position, as Lear, the man he worked under, was being investigated by a Fort Myers law firm. Yarborough along with a dozen others had to testify during that period. Yarborough, at the time, had no idea if or when Lear may return to his job.
But that did not prevent him from firing a department head and see another resign as the city waded through a period of discontent and upheaval.
At the same time, the city had to deal with COVID infections that impacted city hall staffers. At one point there were more than 90 workers in quarantine or on leave due to the virus. That outbreak forced the closure of city hall several times and staff to work from home much of the time.
COVID also affected finances, with Yarborough navigating budgeting to complete last year’s budget cycle, working through this year’s as Oct. 1 approaches.
Commissioner Debbie McDowell at one point had asked her colleagues to appoint Yarborough to replace Lear. That proposal failed as city commissioners seemed intent on going outside the area to find the absolute best qualified candidate.
Fletcher starts Oct. 1. Yarborough has been told he’ll assume the former assistant city manager’s role. Hopefully he will continue to flourish in that role under Fletcher and give the city an assistant who has experienced the challenges of the lead role and could step in again if ever needed.
Yarborough worked through the Lear situation, COVID and other hurdles “with confidence and a sense of humor,” Josh Taylor, the city’s public relations director said. “He has been fantastic.”
We agree. No one can take on the responsibilities Yarborough was asked to shoulder without some criticism, but let’s give him credit for holding things together during a difficult period in the city’s growth.
