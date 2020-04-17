OUR POSITION: Good people in our area are trying to help with the shortage of medical masks. It’s a good idea for all of us to wear one.
It’s been difficult to watch any news show on television, or read stories about the national outbreak of coronavirus, and not hear about a shortage of proper face masks and protective clothing. Many hospitals, especially in the so-called “hot spots” like New York City, were at one time begging for proper protection.
In America, especially Southwest Florida it seems, a call for aid is usually answered.
Three women, with a little help from their friends, are just one example of those who have used their skills to answer the call.
Ruth Sines-Dutcher, Charlie Popp and Carol Barkow began making protective masks for medical service employees a few weeks ago. The Charlotte County trio gave their project a name — Making Masks for Medical Staff. They used Facebook to spread the news of their work and suddenly it became a national movement.
The women said as of last week, according to a Sun story by Daniel Sutphin, they had more than 600 members in the nation all making masks for medical personnel.
Charity starts at home, so they have given out more than 12 dozen of their labors of love to local hospitals. But their work is coveted by medical teams throughout the U.S. it seems.
“We are providing (masks) in New York and (other states) and have people donating supplies,” Sines-Dutcher told Sutphin. She added that they have other people sewing masks and those who can’t sew are donating money and supplies. (To help, you can email Popp at cpopp2@centurylink.net or go to the Facebook page at Making Masks for Medical Staff).
The women are getting help on the distribution side from Dr. David Klein and Punta Gorda Vice Mayor Lynne Matthews.
When Klein got word of the project, he didn’t hesitate to jump in and use his connections with the local hospitals to make sure the masks got to the people who need them. Matthews, meanwhile, praised the women and their local effort to fight COVID-19.
“I have to give huge credit to these three ladies who are working night and day to make these masks,” she said.
Popp, who was a nurse for 25 years, said she has been concerned for the health and safety of nurses and other medical personnel who were having a difficult time getting the supply of protective gear they need.
Most of the material needed for the masks is being donated. Sines-Dutcher said the hardest thing to find has been elastic. She likened it to gold for its scarcity. “You just can’t buy it in stores,” she said.
Kudos for the hard work being done by these women, work that will surely make a difference in the medical community.
But what about the rest of us? We believe the idea of wearing a mask should be embraced by all right now. The pandemic is likely near its peak in Florida and the only way to get our lives back to normal is to force COVID-19 into a retreat.
Some people don’t like the feeling of a mask. Others might not think it looks good.
But if wearing a mask for a couple of weeks speeds up getting restaurants open again and people back to work, it’s worth it. Let’s all mask up.
