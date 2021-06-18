OUR POSITION: The Legislature did a decent job trying to rein in exploding home insurance costs, but there are still problems.
We’ve written more than once in the past year about the danger of exploding home insurance premiums if the Legislature did nothing about problems that are driving the cost.
Unnecessary, or inflated, home repairs that go to litigation have been one of the biggest complaints from insurers. And the low cost premiums offered by Citizens Insurance, which is supposed to be the insurer of last resort, were another issue.
The numbers made it critical for lawmakers to do something. For the fifth straight year, Florida insurance companies lost money — more than $1.5 billion last year, and we had no major hurricanes hit the state.
The Legislature passed, and Gov. Ron DeSantis said he will sign, a property-insurance package (SB 76) that will take a stab at the problem. We applaud the lawmakers for listening and working to make changes. We fear their efforts will fall short of what is needed. But, we’ll give them credit for trying.
“I wish they had done more,” said Key Agency’s David Dignam. “Our state leaders unfortunately worried the bill would not pass if they did not compromise. But it’s better than nothing.”
The litigation issue is far from resolved.
Dignam said the problem is widespread but particularly bad on the East Coast.
“Say a storm goes through a neighborhood,” he said. “Roofing contractors go door to door telling people they see some damage and they can get them a new roof if they agree to an assignment of benefits (which gives the contractor the right to negotiate for them). An adjuster comes out to reference the damage and the roofers partner with a law firm that knows the system and how the litigation works. They tell the insurance company they want $30,000 for a new roof knowing it will cost $60,000 to go through litigation. So the insurance company caves in and pays $30,000.”
The bill that DeSantis will sign did two things to try to stem the bleeding.
It will limit the amount of money attorneys can get for representing homeowners in lawsuits against insurers. It will all be tied to a formula on how much money was offered by insurers to settle claims before the suit was filed. It would also seek to stop contractors from soliciting homeowners to file claims.
The bill will also reduce from three to two years the limit on how soon a claim must be filed. Several claims were being filed long after a storm had hit.
The bill originally contained wording that would have allowed insurance companies to shift some of the cost of repairs to homeowners by allowing them to sell policies that would have offered rates based on reimbursing only 70% of the cost for repairs for metal roofs over 10 years old and 40% for concrete-tile or clay-tile roofs. That was killed during compromise between lawmakers.
The bill also allows Citizens to raise rates as much as 15%. That would make consumers think twice before trying to switch companies to save money.
The new bill is a good step in the right direction. Lawmakers had to fight attorneys and contractors to design the bill as it is.
As Dignam noted, it would have been good to put some more “teeth” in the legislation.
But, like Dignam, we are cautiously optimistic the Legislature’s work will ease the threat of huge increases in homeowners insurance.
