OUR POSITION: DeSoto County commissioners seem intent on outlawing gypstacks, and that should not be a problem.
DeSoto County commissioners know they’re in the fight of their lives if they want to keep phosphate mining out of the county. Whether that is the commissioners’ end goal is yet to be determined, but last week they made one thing clear. They don’t want gypstacks.
In 2018, DeSoto County commissioners denied rezoning 14,000 acres of farmland, owned by Mosaic, to allow mining. A year later, the two sides entered into a dispute settlement that requires regular workshops to bring some transparency to Mosaic’s plans for mining the land.
At one of those workshops last week, county commissioners said they would explore passing an ordinance that, whether nor not there is mining, would ban gypstacks.
Gypstacks are giant man-made mounds of radioactive industrial waste, called phosphogypsum, produced in phosphate mining operations.
Mosaic has gone on record saying there will be no gypstacks — which evolve from the production process, not mining — in DeSoto County if and when they begin mining.
“Gypstacks are not part of mining operations,” Mosaic spokesperson Jackie Barron said in a Daily Sun story by Daniel Sutphin. “We honestly can’t say it any clearer than that.”
Barron said she hopes any new ordinance brings clarity to Mosaic’s proposed mining operations in DeSoto — which could begin as early as 2023 if the rezoning is approved.
“The barrage of misinformation and attempts to connect gypstacks to mines by a few have forced commissioners to repeatedly waste taxpayer time on a topic not related to matters at hand for DeSoto County,” she said.
We understand the process and fully believe Barron’s claims.
But even given the lack of need for gypstacks in any DeSoto mining operation, there’s nothing wrong with passing such an ordinance. It might relieve much of the anxiety residents have and, at the same time, give commissioners credibility in their search for a resolution that protects DeSoto County’s environment.
After all, gypstacks seem to be the source of most of the problems historically associated with phosphate mining. The tainted water held inside the gypstacks can stream into local waterways if the lining tears or in the event of a tropical storm or hurricane that sends torrents of rain into the holding areas and spills the contents.
Statewide publicity over a spill at the long-abandoned Piney Point gypstack earlier this year only heightened the fears about the impact of phosphate mining in DeSoto and other gypstacks that are active in Florida. That leak, in April, saw officials releasing millions of gallons of acidic wastewater that was high in algae-producing elements. The release was later blamed for red tide outbreak in Tampa Bay and the Gulf, although there was no proof the spill was responsible.
In 2016, a large sinkhole opened up at a Mosaic phosphogypsum stack in Mulberry, draining 215 million gallons of contaminated water into the Floridan aquifer, a primary source of drinking water.
Mosaic currently has four operational gypstacks in Florida, including three in Polk County — New Wales (Mulberry), Bartow and Green Bay — and one in Riverview in Hillsborough County.
Members of the public lauded DeSoto commissioners for the idea of banning gypstacks.
Commissioners need to move forward with the idea, even if it’s later proven such a gesture was never needed.
