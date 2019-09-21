The volunteer committee that runs Englewood’s Pioneer Days does an extraordinary job of organizing activities down to the smallest detail.
One thing they can’t organize, though, is Mother Nature. Especially in Southwest Florida during storm season.
The threat from Hurricane Dorian over the Labor Day weekend forced the committee to postpone centerpiece activities of its annual holiday weekend festival. This was the second time in recent memory the festival — which dates back to 1956 — was postponed because of weather.
Fifteen years after the 2004 postponement, Pioneer Days has grown bigger, thanks again to the energy of the steering committee. Coordination with county government and local organizations is more involved than it once was; it’s a little more like steering a cruise ship than a cabin cruiser.
This week, the group announced the Pioneer Days festival would be the weekend of Nov. 2 and 3. The signature parade will take place Saturday, beginning at 4 p.m.
We like the afternoon start and the promise of cooler weather. Also the fact it comes close to the end of hurricane season. Fingers crossed.
