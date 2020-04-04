You know that old friend you reconnected with on Facebook and have been meaning to call but you just hadn't made the time?
And the cousin you grew up with but now only run into at family weddings and funerals?
Or the neighbor you rarely see, and then mainly when you put your garbage cans out?
Still feuding with someone from your past? It's time to bury the hatchet.
Call them all. It will do you both some good.
We are social animals in a crisis not of our own making, being told that a critical part of the solution is not to be social.
Keep 6 feet away from everyone. Avoid groups of more than 10 people. If at all possible, just hunker down at home and only go out for work or food.
Which is easy, but only because pretty much anything else is closed. Many stores and offices. All restaurants except those offering takeout. The theaters, including movies. The beaches. Some parks. Many churches.
A huge percentage of the places where people — read, "the virus" — can congregate.
But, we're Americans. When times get tough, we join hands and tackle our problems together.
So, what do we do when "together" itself poses a potentially fatal risk?
We're modern Americans. We can turn to technology and redefine what "together" means.
Here's a three-part plan.
1. Pick up the phone — a cellphone, a smart phone or even a landline — and reach out to someone.
Call a relative to check on the family.
Call a high school classmate to reminisce about old times. Call a new friend to reminisce about recent times.
Call your neighbors and make sure they have enough toilet paper.
Or connect using Skype or any other communication app.
Not the talkative type? Send a text or email. Or indulge in a complete flashback and send an actual letter.
Don't worry about what to say. Something will come up. And the real message will get through: "I care about you and wanted you to know. We really are all in this together, and if I can help you get through it, just ask."
You can even say that, if you want to.
If you're able, take things a step further while still maintaining social distance.
Cut someone's grass. Toss their newspaper up by the front door. Order a meal for them from a restaurant that offers "contactless" delivery.
Coordinate a virtual party, with everyone "attending" via a meeting app to enjoy a drink, dinner or just a few minutes of looking at different faces.
2. Make a note to do this on a regular basis. Publisher Glen Nickerson checks in with a family member almost every day.
3. Here's the hard part: When we're on the other side of this crisis, don't allow rebuilt bridges to fall into disrepair again.
It will happen without our even noticing it, as we slide back into a world in which we are free to — but not required to — resume all the activities that kept us so busy before anyone had heard of COVID-19.
While you've got some time on your hands, take stock of all those commitments. Maybe there are a couple you've wished you had a reason to drop.
Now you do. And it will give you time to stay connected to people who matter.
