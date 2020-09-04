OUR POSITION: We applaud Gov. Ron DeSantis for his order to allow families to visit residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities but most facilities are not ready to open doors.
Gov. Ron DeSantis displayed his soft side recently when he read an order to the media that would open up nursing homes and assisted living facilities to family visitors. The governor, according to news reports, choked up when talking about the loneliness of so many senior clients cut off from families. He talked about the lost connection and the inability to hug your loved one.
His order, executed Wednesday, was welcomed by family members and clients in these facilities alike. The ability to schedule a visit with mom, dad or grandma and grandpa is exciting to many people who have not been able to visit their family members for months.
In a random survey of area facilities, however, there won’t be many reunions any time soon. At least not for a few days, according to representatives we talked to.
That should be no surprise.
First off, the governor, while making clear his intentions to lift the quarantines, gave little warning when it would happen. All of these facilities need time to put a plan in place to guarantee — as much as they can — that a visit will be safe for the client and for the staff. It only takes one mistake, one positive visitor, to potentially send a wave of coronavirus through the nursing home.
We got comments like “we have to get our ducks in a row,” to “we’re meeting today to go over policies and procedures.”
Indeed, we’re sure there will be a lot of planning before families can visit.
One of the caveats to the governor’s order that will put visits on hold is the requirement that there would have been no new cases of COVID-19 in the facility for 14 days. That, of course, includes staff members.
Other restrictions include: screening all visitors, limiting the number of visitors allowed, scheduling the visit ahead of time, disinfecting all areas where visitors will be allowed and training caregivers in infection control.
Those requirements alone will certainly slow down any expected wave of visitors who want to take advantage of the governor’s order sooner than later. And that will be frustrating for many families.
“You can’t tell these families to be patient. It’s been six months,” Mary Daniel, a member of the state’s Task Force on the Safe and Limited Re-Opening of Long-Term Care Facilities, said. “The facilities knew this was coming, so a lot of it should already have been arranged.”
Daniel made news when she took a job as a dishwasher in the facility where her husband was living just so she could be close to him. She began a Facebook group called Caregivers for Compromise. She said she realizes there must be precautions taken before flinging the doors open to family.
“If they open too soon and we bring the virus in, it would be devastating,” she told the Sun Sentinel newspaper.
Patience is the word of the day. Patience and optimism.
Gov. DeSantis did a good thing by opening up nursing homes and assisted living facilities. Families should be thankful and encouraged. Now, they just have to wait until it’s safe to make the visit. No one wants to take a chance of starting an in-house epidemic of the COVID-19 and putting the senior residents in danger.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.