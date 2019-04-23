OUR POSITION: Federal government must extend offshore oil/gas exploration and drilling moratorium beyond 2022.
Gov. Ron DeSantis is tight with President Trump, so there’s good reason to believe he’ll be able to squelch any action by the Trump administration to open up waters off Florida’s coast to oil and gas exploration and future drilling.
Fingers crossed.
Early last week, the Republican governor minimized the possibility that the federal government could approve new offshore oil exploration here. When the question first surfaced last year, the push-back was not only immediate but strong and broad-based. The moratorium on drilling in the eastern Gulf of Mexico is supported by citizens and state officials of all stripes: Republicans, Democrats and independent; pro-business and pro-environment.
Responding to the backlash early on, Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke made personal assurances to Gov. Rick Scott that exploration or drilling would not occur near Florida, although it will elsewhere. Scott, also a close political ally of the president, is now in the U.S. Senate. But Zinke’s guarantee was never officially declared.
Now, Zinke is gone and David Bernhardt has been confirmed as interior secretary. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Florida, said recently Bernhardt also understands the breadth of the opposition here, but still no formal guarantees have been forthcoming.
“He confirmed that input from the state delegations and governors is one of the most important factors, and our state’s congressional delegation and Gov. DeSantis stand united in opposition to Florida’s inclusion,” Rubio said in a statement.
Positive, but not a slam dunk.
DeSantis also said he would “be raising Cain” with the administration if Florida were included in the wider exploration plans.
“We’re just not a state for that,” DeSantis said.
“... our entire state is coastline. You have a mishap, it has a cascading effect. Whatever jobs would be created (by drilling) could be undercut by chilling tourism.”
That, in a nutshell, is the best argument.
Florida’s economy depends on tourism. That is especially so in Southwest Florida, where the prime engine of the economy runs on clean, healthy Gulf waters. We understand. We suffered through the downside impacts of the BP-Deepwater Horizon spill in 2010 and, last year, the lingering and fetid red tide.
For residents and visitors — and the overall economy — the risk of accident far outweighs the narrow reward of additional jobs and more oil or gas flowing to an open international market.
The state’s political leaders are unified. The Legislature seems likely to pass resolutions supporting an extension of the moratorium past the current end date in 2022.
That’s fortunate. Florida deserves a guarantee of “no” as soon as possible.
