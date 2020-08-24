OUR POSITION: Another wake-up call to be prepared for hurricane season.
We’re in the peak of hurricane season and we were reminded of that this weekend as Tropical Storm (predicted to become a hurricane) Laura gave us a scare but ended up heading toward the Panhandle area.
With at least six weeks left in the busiest time of hurricane season it’s worth mentioning: Prepare. Stock up. Have an evacuation plan.
And, with COVID-19 lurking at our doorstep, the same suggestions to prepare for a storm hold true when it comes to the coronavirus. If you end up needing to quarantine yourself, you will need many of the same items — particularly food and water — to eliminate extra trips for supplies.
For Floridians, being prepared for a hurricane is probably a redundant message that not everyone pays attention to. But you must.
And for those of you who are new to the area, don’t ignore the advice. When a hurricane is near, you will learn that it’s usually too late to go out and buy supplies and lumber to board up your home. Which means we hope you didn’t wait until today.
Here are some ideas how to prep for the big one:
• Pay attention to the news and listen for any evacuation orders or other advice from emergency management officials.
• Keep food supplies on hand. Each time you go to the grocery store, pick up an extra case of water or an extra can of vegetables (take advantage of two-for-one deals). Other helpful supplies include garbage bags, paper landscaping bags, plastic/rubber gloves, first aid kit, bleach, paper towels and cleaning wipes.
• Protect your home. If you can afford it, invest in shutters or storm windows.
• Do your laundry: If a storm hits, you could be left without electricity for several days and loads of dirty clothes.
• Fill the bathtub right before a storm hits: You might need the water to help flush your toilet (fill a one-gallon bucket and pour it into the toilet to flush it).
• Take empty two-liter bottles and fill them with water: Put those in your freezer. It will help keep your food frozen longer.
• Have plenty of flashlights.
• Buy some mosquito repellent and sunscreen. The storm could take your screens with it and, if the electric goes out, you’ll need to open windows to get some air. That will be an invitation to mosquitoes to visit.
• Along with mosquitoes, you could see some other unwanted guests like snakes, rats, ants and other nondesirables that may find your home a safe haven.
• Don’t go swimming or surfing in the Gulf after the storm since there likely will be dangerous rip tide currents.
• Put cans of tire sealant in your car as there likely will be nails, glass and other sharp items in the roads.
• Know where the local shelters are and what the rules are regarding safe distancing and whether or not they allow pets. But remember, shelters should be a last resort during this pandemic.
• Evacuation routes could be clogged so if you are going to leave, go early. Make reservations for hotels inland or wherever your destination is.
• Copy all important documents and keep them with you in a waterproof cover.
Above all, be smart and don’t take chances. Hurricanes can be deadly.
