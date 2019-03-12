OUR POSITION: Lip-synch video goes viral. For good reason.
If, during your busy day, you can spare nine minutes and 16 seconds to watch a video on your phone or computer, we strongly recommend an online mini-feature produced by some extremely clever kids from our area.
It’s a big leap beyond YouTube cat videos and a whole lot cheaper than Hollywood’s latest sci-fi action pic, “Captain Marvel: Super-bad.”
We’re talking about Charlotte High School’s “One Take Lip Dub.” It’s nine upbeat minutes (plus two minutes of bouncy credits) that should convince you that kids, these days, can be something special. They have tools and talents oldsters never would have imagined. It’s enough to make you grin and think happy thoughts about future generations.
OK, we’re still buzzing about it; can’t you tell?
A story last week by Sun^p staff writer Brianna Kwasnik noted “One Take Lip Dub” was the idea of Charlotte High students Christopher Papa, Jennifer Lena, Thomas Kontos, Abigail Kirshy and Olivia Kreegel. The Film Five thought school spirit needed a little juicing and that an all-inclusive video shoot might be the thing to do it.
Sort of a video yearbook. A community-building exercise. Rah, rah, cameras, action, dance!
They brought the idea to Principal Cathy Corsaletti, who gave them the green light. Then they had to sell the project at a faculty meeting and present it to the student body of each grade.
And then the real work began.
The one-take shoot needed to be scripted out in one, long sequence. They selected music — clips of popular songs from Psy, Meghan Trainor, Miley Cyrus, Lady Gaga — and gave all the primary “actors” their parts. In all, 75 people eventually lip-synched snippets of songs while the camera moved crisply through the hallways.
The producers coordinated hundreds of student and staff participants who joined in dancing, hopping, throwing confetti, whatever, as the camera came past.
Everybody had to prep, even though there would be no formal “rehearsals.”
Finally, months into the planning process, the producers/directors hit the “video” start button on the smart phone.
“One Take” is, as advertised, one long camera shot beginning outside the front door, moving down the hallways, through the gym and out to the courtyard. The pace is quick. Kids leap in and out of frame, some lip-synching to the music and others cheering them one.
In all, producer Chris Papa reported, 45 clubs and teams participated in sub-groups. (Just like high school!) A shout-out to a handful of own favorites: the wrestling team, thespians and pyramid-building cheerleaders. And a standing O to everyone who participated: 1,500 students in all.
“This is the first time a high school in the area has done a project like this on this scale and with this expertise,” Papa said in an email.
The expertise is obvious and impressive. The whole package was good enough to take home first place in the technology category at the Florida Association of Student Councils state convention this year.
The video is on YouTube. Search for “CHS One Take Lip Dub.” More than 113,000 people have seen it so far.
Check it out. It’s a treat. You may find yourself muttering, “Kids these days …”
