OUR POSITION: First pitch, first game set for Sunday.
Wednesday morning, three guys on a high-rise crane platform were putting finishing touches on CoolToday Park in West Villages-North Port.
It was a ginormous, two-story, wall-sized billboard of Dale Murphy, the ex-center fielder and should-be-Hall-of-Famer of the Atlanta Braves — number 3 in your program and number one in the hearts of Braves fans of a certain era, pre-Terry Pendleton.
Elsewhere, workers were painting walls and caulking walkways. Beyond right-field, the concrete shell of a building was going up. By the end of the year it will house the Braves’ Baseball Academy, a year-round facility where young players in the organization will study on- and off-field development, according to the Braves handbook.
That facility will come later. Tomorrow, much attention will be on the new spring training baseball park in what not long ago was just another scrubby cow field in middle-of-nowhere, Florida — a place called Taylor or Thomas ranch, Venice, North Port, West Villages or South Sarasota County. Now the spring home of the Major League Atlanta Braves for the next 30-plus years.
Impressive, what $125 million will do for a cattle pasture.
Last Wednesday, the media got a sneak-peek preview of the new sports complex. The facility is off West Villages Parkway, which is off U.S. 41 near River Road. The 90-acre parcel has seven ball fields, four Major League-quality and three for minors. Soon the year-round academy and training facilities.
But the park’s the star. It’s not frilly-fancy, but roomy, handsome and function-oriented.
Some stats:
CoolToday Park (naming rights were sold to the HVAC company) has 6,200 fixed seats and 1,800 general admission seats, including grassy berm spots over the left field wall. As opposed to some older spring stadiums (insert “Charlotte Sports Park” here), the seats have enough leg room for a six-foot, two-inch human patron, with a couple of inches to spare. The seats plastic, are forest green with a small, round Atlanta Braves Baseball Club logo stamped on the seat back. Take that as example of the attention to detail throughout the park.
There’s a wrap-around walkway with the big Tomahawk Tiki Bar in the outfield concourse. (Note, the tiki bar-restaurant will open year-round at lunch and dinner time, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.)
The covered concourse is wide enough for a Calcutta crowd. It will provide solar relief in-season, although builders say 60-70 percent of park seating will be in shade by the start of 1 p.m. March games. And then there are two luxury suites and a first- and third-base terrace with access to a private bar with enough seats (air-conditioned) for 650. Plus, a covered bleacher pavilion above the center field wall ad next to the 33.5-foot video scoreboard.
Plus, plus, for players, coaches and staff, a 62,400-square-foot building with clubhouse and offices connected to and overlooking the outfield.
Impressive, what $125 million will get you.
Of that, Sarasota County is putting up roughly $21 million from tourist development tax money; North Port contributed $4.7 million and the state $20 million. The rest comes from property owner Mattamy Homes, the West Villages Improvement District and the Atlanta Braves.
Consider it an investment in the future of this region, of South Sarasota County, West Villages and North Port. They’ll fill the big park in late February and March for years. The Braves will bring up-and-comers and rehabbing players here throughout the year. The complex will host youth and adults games, markets, craft shows and concerts.
A new day. A big day, Sunday, when the inaugural game is set for a 4:05 p.m. start.
Who’ll throw out the first pitch? Tight secret.
Who’ll get to sit in the four, sweet Adirondack chairs on the outfield walkway? First comers.
